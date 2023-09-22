Big Mouth Season 7 Celebrates Release Date With New NSFW Video

Big Mouth Season 7 finally landed a release date on Netflix, and it's coming soon.

Created by Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, the new season of the hit animated series revolves around the fictionalized younger selves of Kroll and Goldberg as they explore the puberty stage and the different aspects that come along with it.

Big Mouth premiered on Netflix on September 29, 2017, and in April 2022, the show was renewed for its seventh season on the streaming service.

When Is Big Mouth Season 7 Coming Out?

Netflix officially announced that Big Mouth Season 7 will premiere on Friday, October 20.

Along with the announcement, the streamer shared an NSFW video featuring Megan Thee Stallion's new character in Season 7, announcing her casting and the show's release date.

In the video, Stallion says, "It's a big motherfuckin' deal that they got me on the show:"

Netflix

The 48-second video features hilarious NSFW banter between Megan Thee Stallion's character and other hormone monsters from Bad Mouth.

The clip ends with Megan Thee Stallion's character saying, "Okay, yeah, yeah, yeah, I like that" while the release date flashes on screen:

Netflix

Watch the announcement video here:

What To Expect in Big Mouth Season 7

Big Mouth Season 7 is set to address Season 6's wild ending while also introducing new characters.

Megan Thee Stallion's role as a hormone monster in Big Mouth Season 7 also presents many exciting possibilities as she joins the fray.

In the show, hormone monsters help humans as they go through stages like puberty, menopause, and impotence. Given that Stallion's hormone monster is full of NSFW aura, it's likely that she will focus on aiding the characters through stressful times.

Season 6's final episode featured an interesting body swap storyline where the characters switched souls with some of their family members and friends.

While they freaked out at first, Nick, Andrew, Jessi, Missy, and Jay eventually understood what being alive truly meant, setting up Season 7 to mainly focus on more mature themes.

In fact, this announcement video being NSFW is also quite fitting if next season will truly take a deep dive into the adulting world.

