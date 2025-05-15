Big Mouth Finally Gives 1 Main Character the Growth Spurt They Deserved

Big Mouth's Season 8 will include a growth spurt storyline for one of its biggest characters as the hit Netflix series comes to an end. The R-rated animated comedy from the minds of Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett has followed a band of hilarious preteens for seven seasons as they grapple with the ups and downs of puberty. This journey has included hormone monsters, sexual awakenings, and (of course) unexpected body changes.

As a part of the Big Mouth Season 8 trailer, it was revealed that Nick Kroll's Nick character will be getting a growth spurt in the upcoming final batch of episodes. For seven seasons, Nick has been seen as trailing behind some of the other kids developmentally, growing slower, and experiencing the horrors of puberty at a more gradual pace than his classmates, but that will all change in Season 8.

The Season 8 teaser, which included everything from bizarre birthing rituals to flamboyant hunk-fulled dreamscapes, also happened to sneak in the fact that Nick will finally get what he has always wanted: a few extra inches on the top.

Yes, Nick will grow taller in the show's final few episodes as the series approaches its hotly anticipated end. This moment comes in the trailer. Kroll's buck-toothed teen wakes up to discover none of his clothes fit, and his body looks completely different.

Big Mouth first started streaming on Netflix in 2017, providing fans with a hilarious and unflinching look at the throes of adolescence. The series, which has been led by Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, and Jessi Klein since the beginning, has welcomed plenty of special guest stars over the years, including Jon Daly, Nathan Fillion, and many more.

Season 8 will round out this raunchy romp's nearly decade-long run on the service starting on Friday, May 23, ending its R-rated animated story and sending its characters off into young adulthood.

Why Nick's Growth Spurt Could Change Everything in Big Mouth?

Netflix

Nick getting taller in Big Mouth Season 8 will be a marked change for the show's final run on Netflix.

So far in the series, Nick Kroll's animated preteen has been the runt of the litter, being notably smaller than everyone else in the show's colorful cast of characters.

This height difference is particularly noticeable when Nick stans beside his in-universe best friend, Andrew (played by Spider-Verse voice actor John Mulaney), who has been long and lanky since the show started.

Now, Nick is set to experience a tried and true tradition of puberty as he is finally hit with the long-awaited growth spurt. This will likely cause some tension in the new episodes, as Nick has never been shy with boasting about how far along the pubescent scale he seems to be.

Perhaps this season will—at least in part—focus on this change in stature for the traditionally short and stout character, as he is forced to reckon with the idea that everybody's developmental journey is different.

This change may push Nick to consider the fact that just because he has grown all at once, now surpassing the height of some of his previously taller cohorts, does not make him a better person.