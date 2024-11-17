Series mainstay Timmy Turner was noticeably missing from Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, but there may be a reason behind his absence.

For nearly a decade on Nickelodeon, young Timmy Turner wowed audiences by going on adventures along with his colorful wish-granting fairy godparents, Cosmo and Wanda.

Now, after more than seven years off the air, the OddParents franchise is back with its first season from earlier this year, now streaming on Netflix. This time, the show focuses on a young girl named Hazel Wells, who, just like Timmy, comes into the possession of two magical fairy friends.

What Happened to Timmy Turner In Fairly OddParents: A New Wish

Fairly OddParents

With the release of Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, fans have taken notice thanks to the absence of the series' original protagonist, Timmy Turner.

After serving as the main character in the show's original 10-season run from 2008 to 2018, Timmy Turner (voiced by Loki star Tara Strong) is nowhere to be found in the sequel series.

Instead, the show centers on a wholly new hero named Hazel Well, a young girl growing up in the city of Dimmadelphia.

While Timmy does not make an appearance, oddly enough, his fairy godparents Cosmo and Wanda do, coming out of retirement to make sure Hazel gets everything she wishes for.

Some had speculated Timmy would be a part of the series, thanks to some odd art of an adult character who looked suspiciously like what a potential adult version of Timmy would have, but that did not turn out to be the case.

Instead, this character would become known as Not Timmy Turner, a clear tongue-in-cheek reference to the previous series hero who takes on various jobs around the city.

Speaking with ComicBook at the time of the series' release, executive producer Lindsay Katai revealed that "Timmy still exists" he just does not appear in the series:

"It’s not Timmy, it’s not Timmy. Timmy still exists. This is a visual send-up of of one of the first episodes where Timmy wished to be grown up, and this is what he ended up looking like. I know a lot of fans are very committed to that ending of Channel Chasers, and I think that our show does not overwrite that at all. Because Cosmo and Wanda took a 10,000-year vacation through space and time, they still have future god kids. It could be Timmy’s kids, who knows?"

Katai continued, confirming to fans wondering if Timmy will eventually arrive in the new series, saying, "No, you [won't see Timmy:]"

"We didn’t want to make people wait on, do we see Timmy? Don’t we see Timmy? Because the fact is, no, you don’t, and so we don’t want to tease this thing that you’re not going to see. We might see him in the future if we get more episodes ordered. That’s certainly not off the table, but we wanted to focus on Hazel for the first bit of the show. Because this is Hazel’s time. We have Ashleigh [Crystal Hairston] voicing her in the room, and she does such an amazing job both in the writer’s room and in the voice booth."

Fans have been especially upset over his absence, as the character never really got any sort of resolution in his Fairly OddParents series.

Instead of completing his arc or tying up any narrative loose ends, Timmy's last adventure with Wanda and Cosmo ended like any other episode, making it indistinguishable from any previous installments in the show.

The closest fans got to an ending for Timmy's story came in the made-for-TV movie Fairly Odd Parents: Timmy's Last Wish.

In it, it was pondered why Timmy never aged in the hit animated series, revealing he had wished to never grow up, knowing it would mean having to say goodbye to Cosmo and Wanda.

After trying to get around the hair-brained scheme with another wish to age 50 years all at once, thanks to being discovered by The Fairy Council, Timmy vows to go back to normal life with Cosmo and Wanda.

While it is assumed Timmy then ages up and eventually says goodbye to his godparents, the ending of the Last Wish movie is left ambiguous to viewers, leaving his future beyond the series uncertain.

It is unclear why exactly Timmy Turner has not been seen in the series so far. Some have speculated that it could be thanks to some recent controversy centered on Timmy Turner voice actress Tara Strong.

These claims have been unsubstantiated, though, and likely did not play into the decision to leave out the character.

One has to remember, though, that with more episodes of Fairly OddParents: A New Wish on the way, there is always the chance that, at some point, Timmy Turner does make his return.

Fairly OddParents: A New Wish is now streaming on Netflix.