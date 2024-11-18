The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish Season 2 Gets Hopeful Update from Showrunner

Fairly OddParents: A New Wish Season 2 remains a massive question mark months after its first season came to an end.

The Nickelodeon sequel series, which just made its long-awaited debut on Netflix, follows up on the original Fairly OddParents, centering on a young girl, Hazel, who is taken on as a godchild by the series' iconic wish-granting fairy godparents.

Season 1 ran from May to August this year, with franchise figurehead Timmy Turner noticeably absent, and no word on a second batch of episodes has been made public.

Just because Nickelodeon has not commented on a potential Season 2 of Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, does not mean the show's creator has kept the same vow of silence.

Series showrunner Lindsay Katai has been talking about a second season of the Fairly OddParents sequel series since midway through the first batch of episodes.

Back in June, the Nickelodeon creative posted in a now-deleted message on X (formerly Twitter), that the reason fans had not heard about Season 2 was because the network was waiting to make "a decision about a second season until the show went to Netflix:"

"That was the plan, but then we found out they wouldn’t be making a decision about a second season until the show went to Netflix, so..."

The series' Netflix debut has not come and gone, yet no word on Season 2 has come out. Katai still remains hopeful, though.

In the lead-up to A New Wish's Netflix release, Katai shared that fans should "Please watch/re-watch the show when it's released" and "far as we know, there *is* still hope for a season 2:"

"The first half of 'Fairly OddParents: A New Wish' is coming to Netflix in the U.S. and many other countries this Thursday, Nov. 14th! Please watch/re-watch the show when it's released. As far as we know, there *is* still hope for a Season 2."

Katai reiterated this in a recent conversation with What's On Netflix, again making clear, they do not have a Season 2 greenlight yet:

"Yeah, because Nickelodeon aired every episode we produced, we’ve been able to be very open about not having a season two yet. This is a spoiler for season one (and only the first half of season one will be on Netflix as of November 14th; we don’t yet know when the second half will be available to stream)."

She added that if the show were to get another batch of episodes, she would like to "include Hazel’s friends and brother in the wishes now that they’re allowed to know about fairies:"

"If we get another season, I’m most excited to include Hazel’s friends and brother in the wishes now that they’re allowed to know about fairies. That was a change in the show’s DNA I was pushing as early as the brainstorm. I was so excited they let us make that change and then we didn’t get an immediate pickup and I kept wailing, 'THEN WHAT WAS IT ALL FOR?'"

She joked, "I got pregnant in the third week of development [on Season 1]" and "my kid is two years old now, and we are still hoping for a second season:"

"It was such a darkly comic thing to happen, to let us open up the world like that and then to have Papa Paramount be like, 'Actually, all shows now have to wait for viewer data before getting a decision about more episodes.' And for us, because Netflix was a producing partner from the beginning, that meant we had to wait until we premiered on Netflix! We’re animated, are you kidding me, do you know how long that will take? Like, I got pregnant in the third week of development, and my kid is two years old now, and we are still hoping for a second season."

Katai closed by saying that "the best way for fans to help is to watch it on Netflix:"

"So anyway, the best way for fans to help is to watch it on Netflix, watch it all, watch it in the first week, watch it AGAIN, tell everyone you know to watch it and keep posting about the show on social media. The only way we’ll come back is if we have the numbers and I sincerely hope we come back."

Will Fairly OddParents: A New Wish Season 2 Happen?

Ultimately, just like showrunner Lindsay Katai said, whether Fairly OddParents: A New Wish Season 2 happens comes down to whether enough people watched it.

What is most interesting is Paramount/Nickelodeon's reliance on Netflix numbers rather than just the viewership data from the show's run on its linear networks.

Of course, Netflix has a significant pull in the industry, being one of the biggest places where people watch their content these days.

However, for a network to use a third party's numbers as the end-all-be-all for a renewal decision on a series is not something that happens normally.

But its Netflix performance is something to consider, showing the kind of tail something like A New Wish can have beyond its terrestrial home.

Since debuting on Netflix on November 14, the show has managed to find an audience.

A New Wish has broken into the Top 10 TV Series on the service in several major territories. In the U.S. it immediately showed up in the Top 10, peaking at #6 in early goings.

If the series can maintain this kind of momentum, then Nickelodeon will all but have to give Season 2 the rubber stamp.

Fairly OddParents: A New Wish is now streaming on Netflix.