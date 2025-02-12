A Jimmy Neutron Sequel Is Finally Happening

Paramount and Nickelodeon are reportedly think, think, thinking about a new continuation for Jimmy Neutron.

The Jimmy Neutron franchise kicked off in 2001 with the smash hit, computer-animated feature film Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius. Following the success of the movie, Nickelodeon was quick to start work on an animated series starring the character. Thus, The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius was spawned.

The cartoon ran from 2002 to 2006 and a spin-off entitled Planet Sheen followed shortly after. Since then, however, the Jimmy Neutron property has laid dormant.

A New Jimmy Neutron Project?

Nickelodeon

The LinkedIn account for prolific animation screenwriter Adam Pava was recently updated to include a post regarding his involvement with a sequel to Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (via X user Minions_Fanboy).

The listing specifically named a "Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius sequel for Paramount Animation/Nickelodeon Movies" as something that Pava had completed development on.

Adam Pava has not been affiliated with the Jimmy Neutron IP previously. His IMDb page indicates that he was working with Warner Bros. on a variety of Cartoon Network series around the time that Jimmy Neutron was in vogue.

Curiously, the writer has since scrubbed the mention of a Jimmy Neutron sequel from his LinkedIn bio. This might imply that Paramount caught wind and asked Pava to delete the info.

What Could the Future of Jimmy Neutron Look Like?

There are several directions in which the next iteration of Jimmy Neutron could travel.

The most likely route is also the simplest: Pick the story up more or less where it left off. With Jimmy and his friends and family still living in the town of Retroville, dealing with schoolwork, interpersonal problems, and the occasional cataclysmic alien invasion.

But Paramount has the opportunity to go against the grain here. There exists the possibility, given the near-two-decade gap between this in-development sequel and the original run, that the studio could age the characters up in real time.

The new Jimmy Neutron installment could feature adult versions of Jimmy, Cindy, Carl, and the gang and focus on their children as well in sort of a Neutron: The Next Generation deal. This approach has effectively been utilized for a fellow Nicktoons sequel Fairly Oddparents: A New Wish.

But keeping Jimmy and his pals as kids would be the safe option for Nickelodeon and Paramount. Presumably, it‘s what most longtime fans want to see from the franchise.

Whatever the case may be, the Jimmy Neutron film sequel is currently without an officially announced release date.

This is not the first time Nickelodeon has gone back to the well and revived an older show. The Backyardigans was recently rebooted into a collection of music videos made for YouTube.

The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius can be streamed on Paramount+. The original movie can be purchased wherever motion pictures are sold.