Henry Danger 2 Movie: Will a Sequel Ever Release?

Five years after the Nickelodeon series ended, Jace Norman returned for a Henry Danger film that has topped the Paramount+ charts, leading many to wonder if a sequel could ever happen.

In 2014, Henry Danger officially began its run on Nickelodeon, introducing viewers to Henry, the main character named Kid Danger who becomes the sidekick to Captain Man and eventually grows into a superhero of his own.

The recently released film capitalized on a popular plot device used in many projects within the genre - alternate realities, aka the Multiverse (even the Rick & Morty franchise is dabbling in the Multiverse). In the movie, Kid Danger gets trapped in other realities and has to find his way back to Dystopia.

Will There Be a Henry Danger Sequel?

As of writing, neither Nickelodeon nor Paramount have announced any plans for there to be a sequel to the Henry Danger movie, but that does not mean that something is not in the works.

It is important to remember how the movie ended. Instead of going out on a completely satisfying note alluding that Henry would live out the rest of his days in peace, the flick featured Captain Man asking Henry for help.

This teased that Captain Man and Henry have at least one more journey to go on together, and one that could be explored either in another movie or a limited series.

It is also worth noting that Henry Danger: The Movie director Joe Menendez recently teased in an interview with The Five Count radio show (shared via YouTube) that he was going to be working on something soon that he couldn't disclose the details of.

Specifically, Menendez stated that he will next be working on the CBS show Elsbeth, but, after that, will be "developing something" that will then "be [announced] shortly:"

"After this I'm going over to a show called 'Elsbeth' on CBS. I'm going to do that, and then (I'll be) developing something that will be after that that we'll hopefully be announcing shortly."

The mystery project Menendez may be talking about will be a sequel to the Henry Danger movie.

Obviously, since a sequel has not been announced by Paramount or Nickelodeon, it is not something Menendez would be able to legally talk about in interviews, so his secrecy in that statement could indicate he was talking about Henry Danger.

Fans should also be optimistic about the chances of a sequel happening due to how well the film is performing on Paramount+.

Since its debut on the streaming service on January 17, it has been in one of the first few spots on the platform's top 10 movies list. As of writing, it is sitting at number four, but it recently held down the number one spot for multiple days.

If the movie continues to do well on Paramount+ and had good ratings when it premiered on Nickelodeon, a sequel could very well be announced sometime soon.

What Could Stop a Henry Danger Sequel?

The biggest roadblock for a Henry Danger sequel is the film's star, Jace Norman.

Norman has spent many years playing Henry Hart (aka Kid Danger), and he may be ready to hang up the suit for good (one star already left the franchise and never looked back).

In 2022, Norman signed a new development deal with Nickelodeon and AwesomenessTV. One of the biggest parts of that new contract was that Norman would star in and executive produce original projects both on Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

If there were to be a Henry Danger sequel, that would take up at least one more year of Norman's time, keeping him away from other new projects.

However, Norman has not made his intentions clear, and it is possible he could be entirely open to making another Henry Danger project, especially if he was an executive producer. He was an executive producer for the recently released film, so there is no reason he wouldn't be for a sequel.

Ultimately, if Norman wants to return for one more Henry Danger movie and the movie that just premiered performs well enough, fans will likely see some sort of sequel. Only time will tell, though, and Nickelodeon or Paramount will likely make some sort of announcement sooner rather than later.

Henry Danger: The Movie is streaming on Paramount+.