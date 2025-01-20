Henry Danger: The Movie brings forth some familiar faces and exciting newcomers headlined by Jace Norman, Sean Ryan Fox, and Ella Anderson.

The Nickelodeon original movie serves as the final entry in the Dangerverse franchise as it revolves around Henry Danger being transported into an alternate reality by Missy Martin, a superfan who recruits him to save her world from powerful villains.

Henry Danger: The Movie premiered simultaneously on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ on January 17.

Henry Danger Movie Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Jace Norman - Henry Hart

Jace Norman

Jace Norman leads the cast as Henry Hart. He is formerly known as Kid Danger, Captain Man's sidekick who faked his death to leave everything behind in Swellview to start a new life in Dystopia.

Together with his best friend Jasper Dunlop, they fight crime and ensure Dystopia is safe from evildoers.

Henry is accidentally transported (along with his superfan Missy Martin) into an alternate reality infused with many dangerous villains. He needs to defeat them all without his powers while also trying everything to go back to his reality in Dystopia.

Aside from his main role as Henry Hart in The Dangerverse, Norman is best known for appearing in Bixler High Private Eye, Rufus-2, and The Thundermans.

Sean Ryan Fox - Jasper Dunlop/Captain Stache

Sean Ryan Fox

Sean Ryan Fox is back to play dual roles in Henry Danger: The Movie.

In the prime reality, Fox portrays Jasper Dunlop, Henry's best friend who utilizes his ability in sleep fighting to help fight crime in Dystopia.

In one of Missy Martin's fan fiction, Jasper is Captain Stache, a super-powered hero who fights crime in Swellview and his sidekick is none other than Henry.

Fox's notable credits include Far More, The Midway Point, and David's Dinosaur.

Ella Anderson - Piper Hart/Vampiper

Ella Anderson

Ella Anderson returns to play two characters in Henry Danger: The Movie: Piper Hart and Vampiper.

Piper is Henry's sister who tries to reconnect with him by visiting him in Dystopia.

Meanwhile, in an alternate reality, Piper is an electric vampire known as Vampiper who steals the Neo-Dynium crystal from the RAD to prevent Henry and Missy from returning to their reality.

Anderson is known for her roles in Suncoast, All That, and Young Sheldon.

Michael D. Cohen - Schwoz Schwartz

Michael D. Cohen

Michael D. Cohen reprises his role as Schwoz Schwartz, an inventor and a tech genius who serves as one of the reliable allies of Henry Danger when he was Kid Danger in Swellview.

Cohen has over 50 credits, with roles in Erin & Aaron, Suburbicon, and The Real O'Neals.

Frankie Grande - Frankini/Fangkini

Frankie Grande

Frankie Grande returns as two characters as well in Henry Danger: The Movie.

He portrays Frankini, an internet celebrity who was once a villain of Captain Man in the Dangerverse.

Upon being transported to an alternate Newtown, Frankini transforms into Fangkini, an electric vampire version of the character who fell prey to Vampiper.

Grande previously appeared in Indoor Boys, Summoning Sylvia, and Side Hustle.

Glee Dango - Missy Martin

Glee Dango

Glee Dango stars as Missy Martin, a Kid Danger superfan and an aspiring superhero who brings Henry into an alternate reality with the use of a Reality Altering Device (RAD) from Evil Science Corp.

Missy is a talented fanfiction artist whose ideas are accidentally brought to life with the use of the RAD in the movie. She teams up with Henry to defeat the villains she created in her fanfic, and they both realize they are trapped together in an alternate reality.

Together, they must race against time to save themselves and go back to their reality before it is too late.

Dango's most recognizable role is playing Julie Graham-Chang in Popularity Papers.

The actress also appeared in Odd Squad, Reacher, and Dancing Through the Shadow.

Andre Tricoteux - Coach Gregg

Andre Tricoteux

Andre Tricoteux plays Coach Gregg, a supervillain in the new reality who uses his whistle to incapacitate his enemies.

Tricoteux has credits in Firefly Lane, The CW's The Flash, and Reginald the Vampire.

Cooper Barnes - Captain Man

Cooper Barnes

Cooper Barnes made a special appearance in the final moments of Henry Danger: The Movie as Captain Man where he asked for Henry's help about a new mission.

Barnes also starred in The Gunslingers, Last Best Hope, and Reasons Why I'm Single.

Eric Mazimpaka - Blackout

Eric Mazimpaka

Eric Mazimpaka appears as Blackout, a villain from Dystopia whom Henry Danger and Jasper Dunlop faced in the movie's opening moments.

They end up stopping his plan to steal a stash of Plutonium to prevent him from eliminating the city's power supply.

Mazimpaka starred in Resident Alien, The Man in the High Castle, and Arrow.

Breeze Dango - Gemma Martin

Breeze Dango

Breeze Dango stars as Gemma Martin, Missy's younger sister who promises not to tell their mom about Henry Danger's presence in their house.

Dango's other major credits include Dino Dex, Reacher, and The Changeling.

Rachel Drance - Detective Jones

Rachel Drance

Rachel Drance joins the cast as Detective Jones, one of the investigators in Dystopia who appears to be romantically entangled with Jasper.

Drance is known for her roles in The Flash, Virgin River (read more about the cast of Season 6 here), and The Hardy Boys.

Henry Danger: The Movie is now streaming on Paramount+.