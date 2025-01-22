Cooper Barnes made an epic but brief return as Captain Man in Nickelodeon's recently released Henry Danger movie, potentially setting up the next chapter in the Dangerverse.

Captain Man was introduced in the original Henry Danger series, which aired on Nickelodeon from 2014 to 2020. He then led a three-season spin-off, Danger Force, which lasted from 2020 to 2024, appearing in all 68 episodes.

When Henry Danger: The Movie was announced, many fans wondered if Captain Man would have a role to play in the story. As it turns out, he was briefly included in the Nickelodeon movie (also released on Paramount+), adding another big name to the movie's star-studded cast.

Captain Man's Cameo in the Henry Danger Movie

Nickelodeon

At the end of Henry Danger: The Movie, Henry named Missy his official sidekick, giving her the superhero name of Superfan. The pair made it back to Dystopia, avoiding being trapped in alternate realities, and Henry put a picture of them together on her mural.

They then went on a mission to a warehouse, where they saw laser blasts and all-out chaos. On further inspection, Henry and Superfan discovered someone was already there fighting drones.

Before he came into clear view, Henry knew precisely who it was - Captain Man. The original Henry Danger superhero walked toward Henry and Superfan, addressing Henry and saying, "Been a while."

Before Henry could say anything, Captain Man added, "I need your help," leading to Henry nodding in agreement just before the screen cut to black.

Captain Man's appearance marked the first time the two reunited since Season 3, Episode 4 of Danger Force when Henry made the cameo in Captain Man's show instead of the other way around.

The last time fans saw Captain Man was in the Danger Force series finale. He had his head separated from his body but was rescued by the rest of Danger Force, making it out of the situation alive after they glued his head back on.

At the end of the series finale, Captain Man officially retired from Danger Force and from being a superhero. He left the crime-fighting to his students in Danger Force (read about another character who unexpectedly left the Dangerverse and why).

It seemed that would be the last time anyone saw Captain Man in action, making his cameo in the Henry Danger movie extremely surprising and raising many questions.

Why Does Captain Man Need Henry's Help?

With Captain Man coming out of retirement and being alone (instead of with Danger Force), fans' biggest question now is what could be going on for Captain Man to directly seek Henry's help and leave Danger Force behind.

The ending shows that Henry and Captain Man will team up one last time to fight some world-threatening force.

It is worth noting that a sequel to the Henry Danger movie hasn't been announced yet, but depending on how it performs, a Captain Man and Henry team-up movie could be in the works.

When Henry and Superfan first saw Captain Man, he was fighting off some drones. It is unclear where the drones came from, but he was there on a mission and met with some resistance.

Most of the time, drones indicate some big corporation is in the mix. Fighter drones are not common and are extremely expensive, so it is possible Captain Man discovered the evil works of some big company, and they are now after him.

Captain Man needing Henry's help also indicates that whoever is behind the drones is too big for just one superhero to handle.

If another movie (or one-season spin-off series) is announced, it is possible that Captain Man and Henry even get some other heroes involved, making an entire Avengers-style film for the Dangerverse.

Henry Danger: The Movie is streaming on Paramount+.