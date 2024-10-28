Nickelodeon's Henry Danger featured Duncan Bravo as Mr. Gooch, but at the end of Season 1 the character mysteriously disappeared.

In Henry Danger Jace Norman stars as Henry, aka Kid Danger, who becomes the sidekick of his town's superhero, Captain Man. Throughout his adventures, Henry has to keep his superhero identity secret from his friends and parents.

Gooch was an integral character to Captain Man and Kid Danger's operation, as he alerted them of crimes happening around Swellview. He also works as the cashier of Junk N' Stuff which was a front for Captain Man's superhero lair.

Why Did Gooch Leave Henry Danger?

Nickelodeon

Duncan Bravo appeared as Gooch in 12 episodes of Henry Danger's first season, but after Season 1, Episode 21 'Captain Jerk', he was never seen again in the show.

Gooch's disappearance from the show was never addressed and his role was eventually taken over by Jasper (Sean Ryan Fox) in later seasons.

However, it turns out Gooch's reason for departure wasn't due to any behind-the-scenes conflicts or narrative reasons, it came down to a decision from Bravo to retire from acting.

Responding to a fan on Instagram, Bravo revealed he left Henry Danger because he went into "semi-retirement:"

"I went into Semi-retirement, and spent a lot more time at my beach house in Jamaica! :-)"

Bravo reflects positively on his time on Henry Danger to this day and is often posting on Instagram about his pride in seeing the show dubbed in different languages around the world.

He added in his Instagram comment that he "absolutely loved" his cast and crew members on the show and had "such a wonderful, happy time:"

"Looking back, I absolutely loved every one of my ‘second family’ on the show, and we all had such a wonderful, happy time, creating all the fun episodes in season one!"

Did Duncan Bravo Retire?

Even prior to his work on Henry Danger, Duncan Bravo had many notable acting roles. The actor was seen in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, and in episodes of Bones, Justified, and Scandal.

Henry Danger was one of Bravo's longest-running recurring roles on a TV show. However, when he departed the Nickelodeon series, he didn't fully retire as promised in his Instagram comment.

In his time since, Bravo has been seen in episodes of Extant, General Hospital, This is Us, and Hacks. However, despite Henry Danger continuing through five seasons, Bravo never reprised his role as Gooch on the show.

Henry Danger Seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Paramount+.