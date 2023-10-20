A Loki producer just shed more light on whether Miss Minutes is an MCU villain.

Is Miss Minutes a Loki Villain?

Marvel Studios

In talking with Marvel about Tara Strong's mysterious Miss Minutes, Loki producer Kevin Wright explained she's not completely "bad" but does operate "in the gray area."

Wright also noted Miss Minutes' ulterior motives began to surface at the end of Loki Season 1, but it's in Episode 3 of Loki Season 2 that "the past" she shared with He Who Remains is revealed and audiences get a sense of what she "longs for:"

“At the end of Season 1, we know she's kind of duplicitous and she's got a bigger plan going on. But I think it was intriguing to play with, what is that plan? Why is she doing it? In Episode 3, when she speaks to Victor Timely about the past that they had, I think it's really kind of moving. It's weird, you get she's an artificial intelligence, but there is some kind of maybe consciousness there that she's had these experiences, and she kind of longs for this connection again.”

Lastly, the Loki producer raised several important questions about Miss Minute's capabilities, while also revisiting that "gray area" noting that she can be "vindictive:"

“Is her programming [written] to make that loyalty for him? Or, as she says, she was given the free will to write her own programming? Is this a naturally growing kind of emotion that she's having? I just think that's a cool space creatively to sit in. And of course, when she's rejected, she'll go off the rails. That's fun, too, because she's vindictive.”

