New Loki Season 2 Video Spoils Key Tom Hiddleston Scene

Apparently, Loki's new season coming to Disney+ doesn't mean all-new destinations.

Set to debut October 5, Loki Season 2 is confirmed to pick up "in the aftermath" of Season 1 where Tom Hiddleston's Loki "navigates an ever-expanding" Multiverse.

While various promos have revealed new MCU characters, such as Ke Huy Quan's OB, a potentially new TVA, and new points in time, behind-the-scenes footage just spoiled Season 2's return to a pivotal Season 1 location.

Loki Season 2 Will Return to Season 1 Scene

A new video featurette revealed Loki's return to He Who Remains' Citadel at the End of Time in Season 2.

After enchanting Alioth in Loki Season 1, Loki and Sylvie discovered the residence of Jonathan Major's He Who Remains, the Citadel at the End of Time, atop an astroid and encircled by the Sacred Timeline.

Marvel

It's during the finale that He Who Remains takes Loki and Sylvie into his office and tries to persuade them to take over his life's work and continue the TVA.

Marvel

If not, he warns, killing him will only lead to "an infinite amount of me," a "multiversal war," and him just ending "right back here anyways."

Marvel

Loki actually considers his proposition, but the vengeance-hungry Sylvie rejects it before sending Loki back to a TVA and then killing He Who Remains, leading the Sacred Timeline to branch.

While Season 2 of Loki is confirmed to focus on Loki and Mobius's search for Sylvie, this new video showing Hiddelston's God of Mischief back in the Citadel library suggests He Who Remains was right. They do end up "right back here anyways" and seemingly at that same exact point in time.

Entertainment Tonight

For instance, Loki is wearing the same exact costume from the Season 1 finale and even has the same cut on his right arm.

And, no, this can't be recycled footage since Hiddleston shakes the hand of Season 2 director Justin Benson, who was not involved with Season 1.

Entertainment Tonight

The full video featurette can be watched below:

Is This Loki Scene a Season 1 Flashback?

Loki Season 2's return to the Citadel at the End of Time raises a number of questions.

For instance, is this new scene a redo of Loki and Sylvie's original meeting with He Who Remains? Or, is it a flashback?

Granted, a flashback makes sense since Season 2 is the result of Season 1 events. But, if that's the case, why not just use old footage?

Also, fans already know this familiar scene won't be the second season's opener as Loki Season 2 producer Kevin Wright already unveiled the first 10 minutes of the show's premiere.

Regardless, it's likely that the scene's purpose connects to the show's perspective of time as a circle and the question of fate, free will, and glorious purpose.

One possibility is Loki's sophomore season mission ultimately ends where it began and fulfills He Who Remains' prophecy. If true, this Citadel office scene could be a first glimpse at Loki's Season 2 finale.

Something else to consider is a return to the Citadel prior to Sylvie killing Majors' time lord means a return to a time before the timeline breaks.

Could this be a potential reset? If so, that would be huge since freeing the timeline directly affected the MCU, allowing for Multiversal events like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and possibly Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In true Loki fashion, only time will tell. But just Loki Season 1, this upcoming second chapter could have massive implications on the greater MCU.

Loki Season 2 debuts October 5 on Disney+.