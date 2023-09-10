First Footage of Loki Season 2 Opening Scene Released (Description)

A look at the opening 10 minutes of Disney+’s Loki Season 2 was shown to attendees at Destination D23.

Marvel Studios’ most viewed Disney+ series was none other than Loki Season 1, which arrived back in 2021. So, naturally, the hype for the Asgardian trickster’s second solo outing is reaching peak levels.

Loki Season 2 arrives in early October, and the marketing for the series has shown an exciting romp through time and space as its titular character leaps uncontrollably through different eras and perhaps universes.

Description of Loki Season 2’s Opening Scene

Marvel

At Destination D23 this weekend, Loki Season 2 executive producer Kevin Wright was on hand to unveil the first 10 minutes of the show’s upcoming premiere.

Descriptions of this footage appeared online shortly afterward with attendees discussing several key plot points and events, including a chase scene through the TVA.

Laughing Place explained that the second season “begins at the exact same spot as the Season 1 cliffhanger,” with Tom Hiddleston’s Loki in the TVA library and a statue of time-traveling villain Kang looming in the background.

As devotees will recall, Loki’s newfound pal Mobius somehow has no idea who he is, which prompts the TVA agent to “chase him through the halls” with a squad of armed guards by his side. To escape, Loki jumps out of a nearby window and “lands in the bed of a yellow hover truck,” startling the driver and nearly making her careen into the Kang statue.

After the truck crashes into a building, “Loki tumbles out into an office where Casey also doesn’t recognize him.” It’s at this point that the brother of Thor takes notice of the office floor “which has the TVA shield and sword crest inlaid,” but it‘s been damaged. He has no chance to process this before he “glitches.”

The glitching is what’s known in the series as “timeslipping.” None of the characters know why it’s happening, but it’s causing Loki to jump through time without his consent.

When he rematerializes, Loki is “standing in the exact same room, with Casey staring at him quizzically.” But this time, Eugene Cordero’s character is fully aware of who he‘s speaking to, seemingly indicating that this is the version audiences met in Season 1.

But something puzzles the God of Mischief - the TVA crest on the floor is “still damaged,” which must mean that Loki was sent to the future of the moment he was just in. He “asks Casey to get Mobius, and then he glitches again.“

ScreenRant additionally pointed out that the truck chase scene is “funny,” meaning the first season’s dry sense of humor must be at least somewhat intact.

What Else Can Fans Expect From Loki?

With the hotly anticipated MCU series less than a month away, what does Season 2 hold for Loki and company?

Apart from the aforementioned timeslipping, the season will also deal with the dangerous Kang Variant known as Victor Timely. Jonathan Majors, who plays Kang and his many Variants in the MCU, is currently facing trial for assault charges, but the actor will still appear in roughly half of Loki’s six-episode second season.

Beyond that, the show will check on Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie after she plunged her sword into He Who Remains’ chest, killing him and fracturing the Sacred Timeline, as seen in the first season’s finale.

Audiences can obviously also expect Loki to further the arcs of its other lead characters, such as Mobius M. Mobius, Hunter B-15, and, of course, Loki himself.

Marvel Studios‘ Loki Season 2 will drop its premiere episode on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 6.