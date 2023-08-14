New Loki Season 2 Clip Reveals Hilarious Owen Wilson Scene

New MCU footage revealed more of Owen Wilson's amusing reprisal as Mobius M. Mobius in Loki Season 2.

While Season 1 of the Tom Hiddleston-led Disney+ series featured an ensemble of Loki Variants, one of its biggest stars wasn't a God of Mischief at all but rather Mobius, a jet-ski-loving TVA agent played by Owen Wilson.

Teasers, trailers, and TV spots have already shown glimpses of Mobius' role in Loki's second season, but new footage just teased more of his hilarious return.

New Loki Clip Highlights Owen Wilson's Performance

Thanks to on-set photos and an upcoming marketing campaign, fans know that Mobius and Loki reunite with Sylvie at an old-school McDonald's.

But a new clip shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows what Mobius is up to at the fast food chain, including an amusing interaction with a new but unknown TVA prisoner, played by Rafael Casal.

In fact, Mobius and Casal's exchange is reminiscent of Loki and Mobius' banter from Season 1. But this time, it's over a McDonald's shake.

The footage begins with Wilson and Casal's characters sitting at a table inside the restaurant, with Mobius explaining, "Now here we are, enjoying a meal like gentlemen."

Marvel Studios

Casal quickly counters, pointing his finger at Mobius and saying, "You slapped me in the face, I'm not going to forget that."

Marvel Studios

But before he even finishes his accusation, Mobius interjects with, "I got you a shake, okay?"

The full clip can be seens below:

However, this video isn't the only tease of Owen Wilson's MCU return.

An extended clip of Loki and Sylvie's fast food reunion shows Wilson and Casal's characters watching at a distance inside the McDonald's lobby.

Marvel Studios

After Sylvie's face drops when Loki approaches the counter, Mobius turns to Casal and says, "I'm not going anywhere until I get some apple pie."

Marvel Studios

The full extended clip can be seen below:

Will Loki Season 2 "Shake" up Mobius' Story?

Leading up to Loki Season 2's debut, fans have expressed concerns about its quality, its obstacles, and whether the new season can recapture the magic of the first.

However, while these two promo clips are short and part of a marketing campaign, the choice suggests Marvel Studios knows Loki's characters, dialogue, and style are the show's secret sauce, and perhaps Season 2 won't shy away from that.

In addition, this new footage seemingly confirms that Mobius has another Variant prisoner on his watch for Season 2.

It will be interesting to see how Casal's character factors into the larger story and how he will contribute to both Loki and Mobius' respective Season 2 stories.

Speaking of which, props and other promotional material have already shown Wilson's hero sporting an astronaut-inspired "Temporal Suit."

In addition, Wilson himself previously claimed that Season 2 "just goes deeper" into Mobius' own backstory.

So not only will Mobius M. Mobius continue to delight audiences come October, but it looks like he has more to do and more to share.

Loki Season 2 premieres October 6 on Disney+.