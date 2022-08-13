Loki Season 2: Jet Ski Scene Teased In New Set Video

As Phase 5 of the MCU gets underway in 2023, the franchise will revisit long-time fan favorite Loki in the second season of Tom Hiddleston's Disney+ series. That show is currently in the midst of filming ahead of its Summer 2023 release on Disney's streaming service as fans wait for a number of wild plot threads to be resolved over the next set of episodes.

Season 2 is set to bring back every major player that had a role in Season 1, from Owen Wilson's Mobius to Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie and everybody in between. Anticipation is particularly high for Wilson's role in the next season thanks to one specific plot line that remains open from the first season - Mobius' love of jet skis.

In Loki's second episode, the God of Mischief found a jet ski-centric magazine on Mobius' desk, leading the TVA agent to share his love for the early '90s vehicle amongst everything he'd seen through space and time.

"Most things in history are kinda dumb, and everything gets ruined eventually. But in the early '90s, for a brief, shining moment, there was a beautiful union of form and function, which we call the jet-ski, and a reasonable man cannot differ." - Mobius, Loki Season 1

And now, as Season 2 works to capture the latest MCU story on camera, there may finally be a moment that Mobius gets with his personal holy grail.

Mobius' Jet Ski Moment in Loki Season 2

Instagram user @echooooooohan shared a new set video from Season 2 of Marvel Studios' Loki, revealing a nod to the jet ski subplot from Season 1. This video was taken on August 10 in front of Ace Café London.

In the video, Tom Hiddleston's Loki stands in front of an undisclosed location with an advertisement for a fictional jet ski company on the street named "Pirahna."

Instagram

The fictional logo comes with an image of a jet ski below the company name, indicating to fans that there will be some kind of jet ski-related plot point coming in Season 2.

Instagram

Season 1 of Loki touched on Mobius' love of jet skis in both Episodes 2 and 4, with Owen Wilson's TVA agent sharing his passion for the vehicle on a couple of occasions.

Marvel Studios

The full set video can be seen below:

How Big Will Jet Ski's Role Be in Season 2?

As Owen Wilson's Mobius made his MCU debut, he quickly had the chance for some fun character development thanks to Loki's use of jet skis in a couple of episodes. Even though it might not be the biggest of plot points throughout the show's run, it made its impact with fans as Mobius learned the truth behind the Time Variance Authority.

Fans have already seen some of Mobius in action from Season 2, suiting up in a particularly fancy outfit alongside the God of Mischief as they explore new shenanigans across the timeline. It's unclear how much impact this jet ski company addition will have on the plot itself, or even where and when it shows up, but it will give Mobius his best opportunity yet for his jet ski moment.

With nearly a year until Season 2 premieres on Disney+, anticipation only continues to build thanks to this exciting follow-up from Loki's first set of episodes.

Season 2 of Marvel Studios' Loki is set to premiere on Disney+ in Summer 2023.