Loki Season 2 Actor Confirms Returning Fan-Favorite Character

Recently confirmed to be one of the first Disney+ shows to release in Marvel Studios' Phase 5, Season 2 of Tom Hiddleston's Loki is already well on its way to bringing back the fan-favorite character.

Following a highly-successful first season in Summer 2021, the God of Mischief was confirmed to continue into another round of episodes immediately after the first came to a close. Fans have already gotten a glimpse into filming for the show's next set of episodes, which show Hiddleston reuniting throughout the timeline with Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie and Owen Wilson's Mobius.

The show's cast has often discussed how Season 2 is set to bring back every major character from Season 1, which will set them all up for a wild story after the Time Variance Authority devolved into chaos. This will also include plenty more time spent at the TVA, diving into what exactly happened to the organization after He Who Remains sent the Multiverse into one downward spiral after another.

And with the return of the TVA comes the group's fan-favorite ticking time-keeper herself, Miss Minutes.

Hey, Y'All!

Marvel

In an interview with The Popverse, voice actress Tara Strong confirmed that she will return to play Miss Minutes in Season 2 of Marvel Studios' Loki.

When asked if she had recorded any new lines for Season 2, Strong admitted that she hadn't done so yet, but she chuckled as she made it clear that Miss Minutes would be back for more:

“I haven’t yet, but a spoiler – she’s in it! I know that."

Miss Minutes Back for Loki Season 2's Mayhem

Shortly after the God of Mischief found himself trapped in the TVA, he learned how everything worked within the organization thanks to Miss Minutes' informative video in the lobby. She would reappear in almost every subsequent episode, even giving fans arguably the biggest jump-scare in MCU history when she appeared in the Citadel at the End of Time in Episode 6.

Considering how Marvel Studios utilized Strong's character to introduce president Kevin Feige at the team's San Diego Comic-Con presentation, it's no surprise that she'll be back for the next round of storytelling.

Due to the current state of affairs in the TVA, there's no way to tell whether this will be the same Miss Minutes that worked so closely with He Who Remains and Judge Renslayer in Season 1. She could be more tied to that dangerous duo and remain the same, but there's also the chance that this adjusted TVA will bring in a completely new Miss Minutes to catch viewers and the staff up on everything happening in the Multiverse.

No matter what the result is, having Strong back as Miss Minutes will only continue the exciting themes and moments that made her first appearance such a success.

Season 2 of Loki is currently filming and will debut on Disney+ in Summer 2023.