Loki Season 2: Fan-Favorite Character Will Have More Screentime Next Season

Loki will be back for another round of action in Phase 5 with Season 2 of Tom Hiddleston’s solo Disney+ series set for release next summer. The fan-favorite anti-hero is now set to make appearances in each of the MCU’s first five Phases of storytelling, and he’s bringing back some of the most beloved supporting characters from Season 1 as well.

Leading the way in this effort is Sophie Di Martino’s Sylvie, who sent the Multiverse into chaos by killing He Who Remains, along with loyal TVA Agent Mobius played by Owen Wilson. Loki Season 2 will also include a highly-anticipated newcomer in Ke Huy Quan, who takes his talents to the MCU after shining in the universally beloved Everything Everywhere All at Once this year.

And now, thanks to an exciting piece of news, fans know about another fun character from Season 1 that will be back for more action next year.

Loki Actor Bumped to Regular in Season 2

Marvel Studios

Deadline announced that actor Eugene Cordero has been bumped up to a series regular for Season 2 of Marvel Studios' Loki. Cordero played the fan-favorite TVA employee Casey in Season 1 in two episodes.

Now as a series regular, fans can expect Cordero's Casey to appear in significantly more scenes in the second season.

This also lends to the belief that the Time Variance Authority as a whole will continue to play a major role in Season 2, the same way it did in Season 1. Unless Casey moves more into the field, fans should be spending plenty of time at the TVA headquarters, particularly after a new Variant of Kang the Conqueror assumed control at the end of Season 1.

Casey Back to Make Mark on Loki Season 2

Loki Season 1 utilized Eugue Cordero's Casey in some of its funniest early moments, having him be there when Hiddleston's leading Asgardian uncovered a drawer filled to the brim with Infinity Stones. While he largely remained behind his desk at the TVA, he made for some hilarious moments alongside his peers, particularly with his lack of knowledge about what goes on throughout the timeline.

Cordero teased some more funny material with him in June 2022, although this bump only confirms that he should play an even bigger role in the next round of storytelling. And while this doesn't note if he'll be in all six episodes, his role should increase as the TVA and the Multiverse dive more into chaos.

And considering how he reacted to all the baggage that Loki brought with him in Season 1, throwing more Kang the Conqueror in the mix should only make for more crazy times with Casey.

Season 2 of Loki will debut on Disney+ in Summer 2023.