First Loki Season 2 Trailer Reveals Evil Kang (Description)

It's been over a year since Tom Hiddleston's Loki wrapped up its first season but the God of Mischief certainly left an impression. It didn't take long until Marvel Studios gave the green light for Loki season 2.

Early on in development, Hiddleston confirmed that the whole cast would be returning. This was seemingly confirmed after Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie and Owen Wilson's Mobius were both spotted on set. Fan favorite character Miss Minutes is also expected to appear as is Jonathon Majors' Kang.

These won't be the only characters showing up for Loki's second season with new cast members and new footage revealed at Marvel's D23 panel.

The Marvel Studios panel at D23 showed some exclusive footage of Loki season 2 to attendees.

According to descriptions of the footage via Popverse, Loki is seen being ripped through time, saying “I’ve seen terrible, awful things”.

Hiddleston's character also sees a wall covered in Kang decorations before saying the line "war is on its way." The main cast is seen in space suits and tuxedos.

Matt Ramos revealed that Loki Season 2 shows the character "trying to warn everyone about the coming war with Kang".

Insider correspondent, Kirsten Acuna, added the footage had a "creepy vibe" and that Loki is seen unveiling Kang's face behind a wall in the TVA.

Further information about that scene was revealed by New Rockstars' Erik Voss, who said:

"There's also a shot where Loki chisels away a mural of the Time Keepers to reveal a wall of giant golden Kang variant faces."

It was also revealed at the panel that Indiana Jones and Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan will be joining the cast of Loki for season 2.