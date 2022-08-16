Avengers 5: Simu Liu Shares Photo Showing Why the Heroes Are 'Effed' Against Kang

Last year's Loki may have been the first time fans met Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror in the MCU, but it certainly will not be the last. The Multiversal Marvel villain is set to be the next Thanos-level threat for the MCU, with more confirmed appearances on the books including 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The upcoming Avengers flick will be directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton and will see the villain go up against Earth's Mightiest Heroes for the first time. Not much is known about the sequel other than Kang's involvement, but one can assume with Cretton on board to direct that Simu Liu's Shang-Chi will show up for the fun.

And despite his recent heroics in his MCU debut last Fall, Lui seems to be a little more scared of Majors' Kang than one would think an Avenger would be.

Simu Lui Marvels at a Jacked Jonathan Majors

Marvel

Shang-Chi star Simu Lui tweeted ogling at a photo from earlier this year showing Jonathan Majors on the set of Creed III ahead of their likely appearances in 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Lui said that "the Avengers are straight up effed" when seeing the incredible shape the Kang the Conquerer actor is in for his upcoming intro to the Creed franchise.

The Avengers May Need to Rethink Their Strategy

While Simu Liu's tweet here is totally in jest, it is a little unnerving knowing that the Avengers may have to go up against a Hulk-sized Kang when Kang Dynasty eventually comes to theaters. Usually, an actor undergoes this sort of transformation because they have joined the MCU, but in Majors' case it just so happens that he has been working on his superhero physique for an entirely different franchise.

And fans will not have to wait long to see this new and improved version of Majors, as he is set to be the main antagonist in next year's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, a film which is currently in the process of filming.

So maybe Lui should be worrying about Scott Lang and co. before the Avengers, because, at present, without the backing of the rest of the team it looks like the Kang actor could chew up and spit out the pint-sized hero.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty hits theaters on May 2, 2025.