MCU Boss Reveals the Main Difference Between Thanos & Kang

It was always going to be a tough act to follow after Thanos, arguably one of the best villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or movies in general. But, there are plenty of reasons for fans to still fear Kang the Conqueror and how the time-traveling warmonger can be an even bigger threat than the Mad Titan.

It was made clear at the most recent Marvel Studios Panel at San Diego Comic-Con that Kang would be the ultimate villain of the Multiverse Saga, culminating in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. The former will obviously pit Kang against the newest team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

In a new interview, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was directly asked what makes Kang all that different from Thanos.

How Is Kang Different Than Thanos?

Marvel

In an interview with Phase Zero's Brandon Davis, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was asked about Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror and how it felt to see audiences and fans embracing the villain. Feige couldn't stop praising Majors and how "there's nobody’s shoulders I’d rather be putting the Multiverse Saga on than his:"

“Well, it’s… it comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there. It’s amazing. And I said to him, there’s… nobody’s shoulders I’d rather be putting the Multiverse Saga on than his. It’s really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do. And all the different incarnations, Variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It’s really pretty cool."

Feige was then asked how Kang will "stack up" against Thanos, the previous villain of the last saga, and he responded that, unlike Thanos, Kang "is many, many different characters:"

“What I love is that he’s totally different than Thanos. That he’s completely different, that it’s not just, ’How ‘bout… is there a bigger purple guy with a helmet.’ That’s not… you know, that’s not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what’s most exciting and most differentiates him."

What's Next for Kang In the MCU?

From the sounds of it, audiences will be seeing "many, many different" Variants of Kang leading up to the end of the Multiverse Saga. That means it's entirely possible that the Kang who appears in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania won't be the same Kang in The Kang Dynasty.

It also means that the Kang in charge of the TVA in the upcoming season of Loki likely won't be the same one either. It'll be exciting to see how Jonathan Majors will play each new Variant of Kang to set them all apart.

However, the season one finale of Loki implied such a possibility when He Who Remains explained how, before his victory and establishing the TVA, Kangs were at war with one another all over the Multiverse. It's just a matter of when this war will happen again in the MCU and how it could end with the destruction of the entire Multiverse.

Fans will have to find out which Kang will end up on top when Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is released in theaters on May 2, 2025.