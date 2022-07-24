First Ant-Man 3 Trailer Footage Released at Comic-Con

Fans were shocked to learn that the villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would be one of the Avengers' greatest villains: Kang the Conqueror. Not only was Kang already built up as a significant threat in the finale of the first season of Loki, but fans have long speculated that Kang would be the villain of this new MCU saga.

Of course, this can't be good for Paul Rudd's Scott Lang or anyone else close to him if Kang the Conqueror is involved--a villain who has decimated timelines and gone toe-to-toe with the Avengers in the comics single-handedly.

With that in mind, it doesn't help that new footage released at San Diego Comic-Con implies that this Kang has already killed a good share of Avengers from other timelines.

Kang Has Killed Avengers Before

New exclusive footage for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released at San Diego Comic-Con, revealing new details from the film.

In the new footage, Paul Rudd's Scott Lang is reading excerpts from his new book, "Look Out for the Little Guy," to a crowd. It's clear Scott hasn't seen any action in a while before he gets a call from prison, which has his daughter, Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang, in custody.

Scott wants Cassie's help, but he also doesn't want her to waste her life. He talks about how he saved the world, which is met with Michael Douglas' Hank Pym calling Scott out for constantly pointing it out, which Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet van Dyne and Evangeline Lilly's Hope also pile on Scott.

It cuts to Kang speaking to Scott, "You're an interesting man, Scott Lang," and points out how many years Scott missed trapped in the Quantum Realm. "You've lost a lot of time, but time, it isn't what you think. It's not a straight line."

Something in a lab explodes and starts sucking them all into the Quantum Realm. They all end up in another world, navigating it in new suits as Bill Murray's Krylar shows up, who knows Janet.

"Everything you are holding onto, everything you call life, I know how it ends," Kang says. Scott tells him he made a mistake because he's an Avenger. Kang asks in disbelief, "You're an Avenger?" and ponders to Scott, "Have I killed you before?"

Kang's Interest in Scott Lang

The most intriguing part of the trailer is Kang's apparent interest in Lang outside of being an Avenger, which Kang dismisses out of hand. Why else would Kang be interested in Scott Lang? Could it be that he's crucial to the timeline?

After all, when Tony Stark invented time travel using the Quantum Realm, he never would have gotten the idea to try or the motivation in the first place if it wasn't for Scott Lang. Thus, Scott's importance to the timeline drastically increases when considering his part in helping save the world.

Another possibility is that Scott will do something he hasn't done yet, which Kang wants to either prevent or ensure. It's strange how Kang doesn't seem too antagonistic towards Ant-Man, but that doesn't mean he or anyone else is out of danger.

Fans will discover Kang's true motives when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is released in theaters on February 17, 2023.