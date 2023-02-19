Loki Season 2 Cast: Every Marvel Character Confirmed to Appear

Loki Season 2 is filled with new and returning characters across the wider MCU Multiverse, and here's every hero and villain confirmed to return.

The upcoming second season of the Tom Hiddleston-led Disney+ series is set to address the cliffhanger of Season 1's mind-blowing finale. In doing so, Loki is set to team up with old and new allies while also coming across fresh faces.

Every Marvel Character in Loki Season 2

1.) Loki (Tom Hiddleston)

Marvel Studios

Tom Hiddleston is set to reprise his role as the God of Mischief in Loki Season 2. Based on last season's finale, the titular anti-hero is expected to have a much bigger role in the series, complete with higher stakes due to the arrival of many Kang Variants.

Marketing for Season 2 showed that Loki is back as a full-fledged member of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), with snippets of footage showing him using magic during missions. However, the crux of Loki's mission relies on him warning the TVA about Kang's true intentions while finding Sylvie before it's too late.

2.) Mobius (Owen Wilson)

Marvel Studios

Owen Wilson returns as Mobius, but the question remains if he's still the same version of the character from Season 1. During the finale, Loki (and the audience) realizes that the Mobius he's speaking to is not the same since he doesn't recognize him.

It's possible that the Mobius Loki interacted with during the Season 1 finale is a Variant, or Kang mind-wiped his memories. Still, promo footage for Season 2 revealed that Mobius would play a major role alongside the titular trickster, potentially helping him to uncover Kang's secrets within the TVA.

3.) Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino)

Marvel Studios

When Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie killed He Who Remains during the Season 1 finale, it unleashed the Multiverse with endless possibilities and a plethora of Kang Variants.

The ramifications of Sylvie's actions are expected to be at the forefront in Season 2. However, considering that Season 2 set photos revealed that Sylvie is trapped in the 1970s working for McDonald's (yes, really), Loki will need to find her first.

It's possible that Sylvie will eventually "wake up" and team up with Loki and Mobius to round up the Kang Variants in the Multiverse, but it's a taller task that requires more than the entire TVA. Who knows? Season 2 could end with Loki and Sylvie alerting Earth-616's Avengers about Kang.

4.) Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw)

Marvel Studios

Loki's Season 1 finale revealed that Ravonna Renslayer went rogue to find "free will."

Although the Season 2 trailer featured Renslayer in a brief appearance, the character's whereabouts are still unknown. Given that Mobius is a close friend of Ravonna, it's possible that a side plot of the upcoming season would be focused on the search for Renslayer.

5.) Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku)

Marvel Studios

Hunter B-15 had a significant role in Season 1, and the trend is expected to continue in Loki Season 2.

Similar to Mobius, Wunmi Mosaku's TVA agent seen in the Season 1 finale is a different Variant who helped Loki turn the tide. It seems that it will take much convincing from Loki and Mobius for Hunter B-15 to be on their side again.

6.) TVA Archivist (Ke Huy Quan)

A24

Ke Huy Quan is set to make his MCU debut as the TVA's archivist in Loki Season 2. The first footage from D23 revealed his own distinct office space, giving new trinkets to Loki and Mobius.

Ke Huy Quan's character could be the key to finding how the TVA works on the technological side of things.

7.) Casey (Eugene Cordero)

Marvel Studios

Eugene Cordero's Casey had a minor role in Loki Season 1, but he was confirmed to receive more screen time in Season 2 since he was bumped to a season regular status.

It's possible that Casey will end up on the side of Loki and Mobius, helping the pair against the Kang Variant that they will be facing in the upcoming adventure.

8.) Miss Minutes (Tara Strong)

Marvel Studios

Tara Strong confirmed her return as Miss Minutes in Loki Season 2, and it is expected that the TVA mascot will have another major role ahead.

Season 1 revealed that Miss Minutes is in cahoots with He Who Remains, with her being aware of the TVA's leader and his secrets. Given that the finale resets everything, it will be interesting to see if Miss Minutes is an ally of the Kang Variant that Loki and Mobius will be dealing with.

9.) Rafael Casal's Marvel Character

Marvel Studios

When Rafael Casal was first reported to join the cast of Loki Season 2, little was known about his MCU character. However, set photos revealed that the actor was wearing a TVA jumpsuit, indicating that he's a prisoner of the organization.

10.) Kang Variant/s (Jonathan Majors)

Marvel Studios

Loki Season 2 is rumored to include multiple Kang Variants, meaning that Jonathan Majors is set to return. Still, the actor popping back up isn't surprising, considering that his Kang is vital to the TVA's time travel shenanigans.

Given that Loki is aware of the overarching threat of Kang, it's possible that Season 2 could center around him alongside Mobius and a reformed Sylvie to track down as many Kang Variants as they can and find out if they are aware of the Multiversal War that He Who Remains mentioned during the Season 1 finale.

In fact, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has confirmed a key Variant who will meet Loki and Mobius in Season 2.

11.) Kate Dickie's MCU Character

Marvel

Kate Dickie will also make her MCU debut in Loki Season 2, but her character is still unknown.

A past report may have indicated that Dickie could end up playing Season 2's villain. Some have theorized that the actress is portraying an older Sylvie due to her resemblance to Sophia Di Martino.

A previous rumor then revealed that Dickie is using former TVA agents gone rogue to prune the new timelines that resulted from Sylvie having killed He Who Remains in Season 1's finale.

Loki Season 2 arrives this Summer on Disney+.