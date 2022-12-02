Loki Season 2 Casts New Villain

As Loki Season 2 gets set to become the third live-action MCU series to debut in 2023, Marvel Studios recently added a new actor to the cast to portray its villain.

Tom Hiddleston is set to bring his iconic God of Mischief back for new rounds of action in Summer 2023, making Loki the first live-action Disney+ show to move forward into a second season. While not too many story details are known yet for Season 2, it's clear that Loki will be in for some of the biggest challenges of his life as he works more closely with the Time Variance Authority.

Kang the Conqueror is confirmed to have a villainous presence in Season 2 after one of his Variants, He Who Remains, broke the Sacred Timeline by falling to Sylvie at the end of Season 1. The show's first trailer which debuted exclusively at the 2022 D23 Fan Expo confirmed that presence, although it's still unclear if Majors will actually appear on screen as another Kang Variant next year.

Now, while the big bad of Loki's next season is still unknown with regard to the character, Marvel Studios has added a big name to the cast to play that role.

Loki Season 2 Gains New Cast Member

Kate Dickie

A new mystery villain has been cast in Loki Season 2, according to Deadline.

Game of Thrones alumnus Katie Dickie reportedly joined the Loki cast in the villainous role earlier this year during the second season's production. Unfortunately, specific details about Dickie's villain have yet to be shared.

What Villain will Kate Dickie Play in Loki?

Joining a handful of other Game of Thrones alumni like Secret Invasion's Emilia Clarke and Eternals' Richard Madden and Kit Harrington, Kate Dickie now takes on the massive responsibility of becoming the MCU's latest Disney+ villain. She'll have some massive footsteps to follow after Jonathan Majors' Kang quite literally broke the Multiverse open, although she'll be a force to be reckoned with on her own as she faces the God of Mischief.

This report revealed nothing about her specific character in the series, making it difficult to nail down her place in the story thanks to dozens of alternate dimensions being opened up for adventures.

Hopefully, more of these details will be revealed with Phase 5 of the MCU set to kick off in 2023. Once Kang reappears in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, many are hoping that this will open the door to more news on Kate Dickie's villain and other important players from the show in which Kang first arrived in the MCU.

Season 2 of Loki is set to arrive on Disney+ in Summer 2023.