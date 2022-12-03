New Loki Season 2 Rumor Reveals How Season 1 Cliffhanger Gets Resolved

A new Loki Season 2 rumor has revealed how the resolution of the MCU Disney+ series' Season 1 cliffhanger.

Regardless of how audiences feel about Phase 4 of the MCU, no doubt one of the most important projects was Season 1 of Loki on Disney+.

Starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, Loki not only served as the God of Mischief's hero origin story but introduced the concept of timelines, Variants, and the TVA.

The Season 1 finale is also responsible for Marvel Studios' newly named Multiverse Saga, due to Sylvie dispatching He Who Remains and unleashing the Multiverse.

Heading into Season 2, Marvel fans have a number of questions, with one of the biggest being the aftermath of those branching timelines.

Now, thanks to some new casting news, fans have a better idea of what to expect and how the show will address that Season 1 cliffhanger.

Loki Season 2 Rumor Teases Cliffhanger Conclusion

Marvel

On the heels of Katie Dickie joining the cast of Loki Season 2, reliable scooper Daniel Richtman has teased how her character ties into the show's first season.

According to Richtman, Dickie is Loki Season 2's primary antagonist who uses former TVA agents gone rogue to prune those new timelines.

Again, those timelines are the result of Sylvie having killed He Who Remains in the Season 1 finale.

This rumor also claims that the identity of Dickie's villain won't be revealed until later in the season.

A New Villain Threatens the MCU Multiverse?

At the moment, the MCU villain on every fan's mind is Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, the prime Variant of Loki's He Who Remains.

While Kang is set to take center stage in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the fact that Loki will have a different villain - and one set on pruning the Multiverse - is a fascinating concept.

From what audiences know right now, a free Multiverse and those branching timelines are why Kang exists.

Therefore, from a certain point of view, Katie Dickie's villain could be seen as a hero.

The problem is that free timelines seem to go hand in hand with free will, a theme at the core of Loki Season 1. Plus, the show's season finale concluded with Loki seemingly dropped in one of those alternate timelines and perhaps now in danger of being pruned?

There's also the question of what other MCU timelines and characters are at risk of pruning and if they will have a presence in Season 2.

Now that Phase 4 has concluded and Marvel has shifted its focus to Phase 5, fans are sure to learn more about Loki's second season and who else will be joining the cast in the coming months.

Loki Season 2 arrives in Summer of 2023 on Disney+.