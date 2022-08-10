New Loki Season 2 Set Photos Show Sylvie Wearing Iconic Suit

Of all Marvel Studios' Phase 4 stories, Tom Hiddleston's Loki may have been the most pivotal. In a way, the series served as a Multiverse 101 class in introducing audiences to Multiversal Wars, timelines, Variants, and Jonathon Majors as He Who Remains ahead of his role as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3 and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. But according to Loki lore, there wouldn't be a Kang (or Kangs?) if it hadn't been for Sylvie.

Played by Sophia Di Martino, Sylvie put a new and rather literal spin on the term better half during Season 1 of Loki on Disney+.

In addition to being a Loki herself, Sylvie served as Prime Loki's love interest and key to his own redemption story. However, her need for revenge resulted in her sending Loki to another timeline while she killed Majors' He Who Remains, freed the Multiverse and the Sacred Timeline, and opened the door for Kangs.

Given her past actions and that she's now separated from Loki, much like the timeline, the possibilities for her character in Season 2 are endless. However, a new batch of on-set photos have offered fans an idea of what to expect from her come Summer 2023.

Sylvie Sports Her Signature Suit in Loki Season 2

New on-set photos from Season 2 of Loki, which were first shared on Weibo, have found their way on Twitter, offering new clues about what Season 2 holds for Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie.

Previous set photos have already shown Loki at a Mcdonald's from the 1970s where Sylvie appears to be employed. But despite her '70s-style fast food attire, new pics suggest that she hasn't completely forsaken her signature Loki suit from Season 1.

For instance, the second photo in this first Tweet shows Di Martino wearing the same Asgardian-leather style top from her MCU debut.

For comparison, here's a look at Sylvie's costume from the first season.

Marvel

The next batch of photos shows both Di Martino and Tom Hiddleston at this old-school Mcdonald's set.

The fourth one, however, is particularly interesting in that Sylvie isn't wearing her McDonalds uniform or her Loki suit but possibly a bathrobe in the fast food restaurant's lobby?

Additional photos posted on Twitter show more of Hiddleston's Loki, as well as Owen Wilson's Mobius. Both actors are wearing TVA apparel, further supporting speculation that the TVA will continue to have a presence in Season 2.

The last photo shared is an additional look at Hiddleston in his TVA-approved threads.

From The Golden Spires to The Golden Arches?

Since Season 1 of Loki ended with Sylvie at The Citadel at the End of Time and Loki at a TVA that doesn't know who he is, just where the show's sophomore season would go next was almost impossible to predict.

However, it's unlike that anyone would've predicted Sylvie working at a McDonalds in the 1970s. But hey, she did say in Season 1 that her costume was uncomfortable. Maybe her fast food uniform is an improvement from a comfort standpoint?

Anyway, the fact that Sylvie will be wearing her signature suit once more suggests that she, unlike Mobius at the end of the finale, remembers Hiddleston's Loki. It also implies that fans will see more of her enchantment power set at work during Season 2.

As to why she is at a McDonalds in the past where she sometimes wears a bathrobe remains to be seen. But it is worth noting that this isn't the MCU's first time-travel trip back to this decade.

In Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark and Steve Rogers traveled back in time to Camp Lehigh in 1970 after Loki nabbed the Tesseract during their 2012 time heist. Interestingly enough, Loki's 2012 actions are what led to Loki on Disney+. Perhaps there's a connection?

In true Loki fashion, only time will tell.

Season 2 of Loki will premiere on Disney+ in the Summer 2023.