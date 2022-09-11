D23 Expo: New Photos Show 30 Marvel Actors On Stage for Phase 5 Event

Disney's biggest fan event of the year, D23 is here! Their 2022 expo has been filled with tons of announcements from Disney's biggest studios, including Marvel Studios, Pixar, Disney Animation, Lucasfilm, and Fox.

Speaking of Marvel Studios, Disney recently finished their largest Marvel panel at Hall D23. This panel included updates on Marvel's entire Phase 5 MCU slate, everything from Werewolf By Night to Thunderbolts.

We have compiled pictures of the 30 Marvel actors at their Hall D23 presentation below. Spoiler: The last picture is a heartwarming reunion picture of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio.

Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever D23 Photos

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast

Disney

Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Ryan Coogler, and Kevin Feige are on stage talking about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Read a description of the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever footage.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Cast Backstage

Disney

Ryan Coogler Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta, and Winston Duke are backstage after presenting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Hall D23.

Werewolf By Night D23 Photos

Disney

Laura Donnelly, Michael Giacchino, Gael García Bernal, and Kevin Feige are on the D23 stage talking about their upcoming Special Marvel Presentation, Werewolf By Night.

Watch the first trailer for Marvel's Werewolf By Night here!

Ironheart D23 Photos

Disney

Anthony Ramos Martinez, Ryan Coogler, and Kevin Feige talked about the Ironheart series, which will star Dominque Thorne as Riri Williams.

Read a description of the first Ironheart footage here!

Armor Wars & Secret Invasion D23 Photos

Disney

Don Cheadle and Kevin Feige took the stage to talk about Don Cheadle's next two MCU projects, Secret Invasion and Armor Wars.

Watch the first trailer for Samuel L Jackson's Secret Invasion here!

Don Cheadle and Kevin Feige give brief updates on Armor Wars!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania D23 Photos

Disney

Jonathan Majors, Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd, and Kevin Feige showed off a new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania exclusively to D23 attendees.

Read the description of the new Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania footage (featuring many shots of Kang the Conquerer) here!

Loki Season 2 D23 Photos

Loki Season 2 Cast Backstage

Disney

Ke Huy Quan, Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Sophie Di Martino were backstage after debuting new footage for the next season of Loki.

New Loki Season 2 footage description from D23 shows off an evil Kang with the TVA!

Ke Huy Quan (TVA Agent) and Owen Wilson (Agent Mobius)

Disney

Indiana Jones' Ke Huy Quan and Loki's Owen Wilson speak onstage during D23 Expo 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center.

Echo D23 Photos

Full Cast of Echo

Disney

Vincent D'Onofrio, Graham Greene, Chaske Spencer, Cody Lightning, Devery Jacobs, Alaqua Cox, and Kevin Feige were at D23 to talk about Echo, the next adventure for Maya Lopez after Hawkeye.

New Echo footage showcased Echo's powers, Wilson Fisk, and Daredevil!

Captain America: New World Order D23 Photos

Anthony Mackie (Captain America) and Julius Onah (Director of Captain America 4)

Disney

Anthony Mackie and Julius Onah talk briefly about Sam Wilson's next outing as Captain America in Captain America: New World Order.

Captain America: New World Order's villain is revealed to be The Incredible Hulk character.

Tim Blake Nelson (The Leader), Carl Lumbly (Isaiah Bradley), Danny Ramirez (Falcon)

Disney

Tim Blake Nelson, Carl Lumbly, and Danny Ramirez were at D23 to talk about their return to the MCU in Captain America 4.

Disney confirms 5 returning actors for Captain America 4.

Captain America: New World Order Cast Backstage

Disney

Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, Julius Onah, and Anthony Mackie were backstage after presenting Captain America: New World Order at D23.

Read what Anthony Mackie had to say about Chris Evans returning to the MCU!

Thunderbolts D23 Photos

Thunderbolts Cast

Kevin Feige revealed the entire cast of Marvel's Suicide Squad-like team, the Thunderbolts at D23. The new team will include Julia Louis Dreyfuss (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Wyatt Russell (US Agent), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko).

Read how the MCU's Thunderbolts team differs from the comics Thunderbolts!

The Marvels D23 Photos

The Marvels Cast and Director

Disney

Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, and Nia DaCosta speak about Captain Marvel's next adventure in The Marvels.

Read a description of the new The Marvels footage here!

The Marvels Cast Backstage

Disney

Iman Vellani, Brie Larson, and Teyonah Parris were backstage after their presentation of The Marvels at D23.

Ms. Marvel star reveals 4 things fans should expect in The Marvels.

Daredevil: Born Again

Charlie Cox (Daredevil)

Disney

Charlie Cox made a brief appearance on the Hall D23 stage to remind fans about his upcoming show, Daredevil: Born Again.

First look at the new Daredevil: Born Again logo here!

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio Reuinited

Disney

Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Kingpin) finally reunite on the D23 stage to talk briefly about Daredevil: Born Again.