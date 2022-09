Captain America 4 Cast Confirmed

During Marvel Studios' presentation at D23, a number of actors who will appear in Captain America: New World Order were confirmed.

Those actors announced at the panel and their respective characters include Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (aka Captain America), Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, and Shira Haas as Sabra.

