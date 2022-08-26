Marvel Releases First Poster for MCU Abomination's Emil Blonsky In Over a Decade

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured several important characters from the larger MCU, one of them being Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky a.k.a. Abomination. The character was first introduced as the main villain of 2008's The Incredible Hulk, but ever since he was defeated by the titular hero, Blonsky hasn't appeared in any project during the Infinity Saga.

However, this all changed in Phase 4 when the Abomination made a surprise appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In the Simu Liu-led movie, Blonsky was featured in an underground combat tournament against the Sorcerer Supreme, Wong.

Marketing for She-Hulk revealed that Roth's Emil Blonsky would play a significant role in the Disney+ series, meaning that fans are poised to learn more about his MCU backstory. Now, to celebrate his return, a new poster has surfaced online.

Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky Receives First MCU Poster

Marvel Studios officially released a brand new character poster for Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky a.k.a. Abomination from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. This marks the first time that Blonsky has appeared on an official Marvel poster since the 2008 release of The Incredible Hulk.

The poster shows Blonsky wearing an outfit that fans have yet to see in the series, but this could be teasing his more prominent role in the upcoming episodes:

Marvel Studios

Is Abomination a Good Guy in the MCU?

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 2.

Given that Emil Blonsky is still wearing his prison outfit in Episode 2, this new poster could hint that the former Hulk villain will escape in future installments, thus placing Jennifer Walters' job in jeopardy.

Another possible outcome is Walters winning her case for Blonsky, resulting in the character's freedom. This could also explain his new wardrobe in the poster. A previous She-Hulk featurette confirmed that Blonsky is now a life guru, indicating that the poster is actually revealing his attire whenever he carries out his session.

While it's unknown if Blonsky is now one of the good guys, the character's argument in Episode 2 creates some good points about his acquittal. It makes one wonder if Blonsky has shifted to becoming a hero, potentially hinting at his future as a member of the MCU's Thunderbolts down the line.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+.