Marvel Reveals Weird Change for MCU’s Abomination In Next Appearance

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to feature the proper return of Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky aka the Abomination. The MCU villain first appeared in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, serving as the main foe of the titular hero. After being defeated by the Hulk, the character disappeared for a while, but he returned in Phase 4 during a brief appearance alongside Wong in last year's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Abomination's exact role in She-Hulk's story is still being kept under wraps, but trailers have already indicated that the villain will have a significant part in the narrative. A previous rumor revealed that Abomination will have a sinister plan in the show, but this plot detail has yet to be confirmed.

Now, ahead of the show's premiere in August, new details about Abomination's involvement have been revealed in a featurette.

The MCU's Abomination's Weird New Career

At the 0:55 mark of the latest She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featurette, Jameela Jamil's Titania is seen in a room with Emil Blonsky posters, indicating that the MCU villain will have a new role as a life guru.

Marvel Studios

A closer look reveals a poster saying "Abomaste," a play on "Namaste:"

Marvel Studios

Another poster includes Emil Blonsky's face with a quote saying "Make your goal a reality:"

Marvel Studios

In a shot from the show's latest trailer, Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters also appears to be attending a gathering of Emil Blonsky's followers:

Marvel Studios

A notable tidbit from the trailer also implies that the Wrecking Crew, who can be seen in the image above alongside Titania, appear to crash the meeting or could serve as Blonsky's followers:

Marvel Studios

Is Abomination a Good Guy in the MCU Now?

Aside from being able to control his transformation into Abomination in the series, it looks like Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky will have a change of heart in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

This isn't the first time that Abomination's good side has been teased. The fact that Wong was on friendly terms with Blonsky during Shang-Chi suggests that he isn't the ill-mannered rampaging villain that fans saw in The Incredible Hulk anymore.

Based on what was shown in the featurette, it looks like the character's good side carried over to the public, due to the confirmation that Blonsky is now a life guru. While this could be argued as a cult by some Marvel fans, this change could be a ploy to let the public know that he isn't a criminal anymore and is starting to turn over a new leaf.

This "good guy" version of the character will not last as Jennifer Walters appears to find out the truth behind Abomaste. The hero's fight against the Wrecking Crew could serve as solid proof that the Abomination's change of heart is a ruse, mainly because those bad guys are followers of Blonsky.

In addition, showing Abomination as a good guy could be aligned with Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Val's plan for her own super-powered team. There's a chance that she could be orchestrating Abomination's release in She-Hulk, leading to the villain's appearance in Thunderbolts.

This latest She-Hulk featurette can be watched below:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17.