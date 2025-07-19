Fantastic Four 2025: First Critic Reactions Surface Online

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is only days away from its big screen debut, and early critics seem to love what they saw from the full movie. The Fantastic Four has a massive weight on its shoulders, serving as the first movie in the MCU's Phase 6 slate and Marvel Studios' first attempt at a solo film for Marvel's First Family. As it inches closer to its worldwide debut, more of its runtime is being shown to critics as they provide their early thoughts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will debut in theaters on Friday, July 25, 2025. Directed by Matt Shakman and starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, this movie will feature the titular team in an alternate reality as they work to stop the all-powerful Galactus from consuming their world and everybody in it.

Critics' First Reviews Share Love for Fantastic Four 2025

Marvel Studios

Following the first full screenings of The Fantastic Four: First Steps for critics, those reviewing the film share their first reactions on X. Overall, the reviews seem to heap massive praise on the film's leading cast while also giving credit to Marvel for the CGI put forth. Also included are compliments for the movie's use of family themes and the retro-futuristic 1960s setting.

Discussing Film editor Andrew Salazar teased "a story about family above all else" in this movie, noting that "no one is underserved" and that the 1960s aesthetics and feel "works on all fronts:"

"'The Fantastic Four' is a story about family above all else, where each member of the team is equally important. No one is underserved; the movie excels when fleshing out the various bonds between Pedro, Vanessa, Ebon, & Joseph. The retro '60s aesthetic works on all fronts."

Salazar gave heavy praise to Pascal and Quinn for their portrayals of Reed Richards and Johnny Storm, respectively. However, he also noted that he "can't remember the last time [he] adored two Marvel heroes" the way he did with Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm and Kirby's Sue Storm, who "hold the family together" and ground the team with their work:

"Pedro nails Reed's stoicism and dashing brilliance, while Joseph makes Johnny feel ever so valiant. But man, I can't remember the last time I adored two Marvel heroes like Ebon's Ben and Vanessa's Sue. They hold the family together and ground the others when no one else can."

Phase Hero's Brandon Davis called the movie "visually one of the best things Marvel has ever made," comparing it to Christopher Nolan's Interstellar. He also pointed out the Silver Surfer looking "really, really good" while giving credit to director Matt Shakman for all of the visual effects:

"'Fantastic Four' First Steps is visually one of the best things Marvel has ever made. Parts feel like Interstellar & demand IMAX. Galactus is awesome. Silver Surfer looks really, really good. VFX were often immaculate. Cosmically and on Earth, Matt Shakman dropped a visual feast."

Calling Kirby's Sue Storm "the movie's heart [and] soul," Davis also credited Quinn and Mole Man star Paul Walter Hauser for their performances:

"The cast & characters work well enough in 'Fantastic Four' but Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm is the movie’s heart & soul. Johnny might’ve been my favorite character. Also, shoutout to Paul Walter Hauser for stealing his screen time and bringing a great energy to the movie!"

Screen Rant host Ash Crossan called the movie "visually stunning, stylish, self-contained, and easy to jump into," thoroughly enjoying what she saw. She also proclaimed Kirby's Sue Storm as her favorite character, bluntly calling her "perfect:"

"'Fantastic Four' is visually stunning, stylish, self-contained, and easy to jump into. I had such a good time with this one. The retrofuturism is such a snack. My stand out is Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm babe I will die for you, you are perfect."

Next Best Picture's Matt Neglia commended the movie for plenty of specific reasons, including its cast, "Michael Giacchino's lively score," and the "'60s retro-futuristic production design & dynamic visual effects" being great. While he said the family theme "can feel a bit overdone" and did not feel the villains were "the most compelling," he credited the cast for making fans care about their characters. Closing out his review, he noted that the MCU "continues to regain control of the ship & steer it closer" to what's coming in Avengers: Doomsday:

"Many will say 'THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' is fantastic, and they’ll be right for several reasons. The four main cast members are excellent, Michael Giacchino’s lively score is instantly memorable, and the ‘60s retro-futuristic production design & dynamic visual effects are a delightful treat rather than an eyesore. The story’s focus on the theme of family can feel a bit overdone at this point in the MCU, and the villains aren’t the most compelling, but the cast does a lot of the heavy-lifting to make you deeply care about these characters, their relationships & the end-of-the-world stakes they face. Combined with Matt Shakman’s snappy, confident storytelling, this is an intriguing & satisfying first step for Marvel’s new team (easily the best depiction of this quartet on-screen to date) as the MCU continues to regain control of the ship & steer it closer to 'Doomsday.'"

"Fantastic Four friggin' rocks!" exclaimed ComicBook's Chris Killian, saying the movie "feels like Jack Kirby’s imagination brought to life." He also compared it to DC's recent blockbuster, Superman, saying this may be the year movies "finally embrace the wonderful weirdness of comic books:"

"'Fantastic Four' friggin' rocks! More than any Marvel movie before it, 'F4' feels like Jack Kirby’s imagination brought to life on the big screen. Between this and 'Superman,' 2025 might go down as the year movies finally embrace the wonderful weirdness of comic books."

Although he had some doubts about some cast members, "the team chemistry works" for Killian. He also told fans they need to see the movie in IMAX to hear and feel "Ralph Ineson’s Galactus voice vibrate in [their] bones:"

"I had my doubts going in about some of the cast, but the team chemistry works and they really do gel by the end. Go watch it in IMAX to feel Ralph Ineson's Galactus voice vibrate in your bones. Also, the retro-futuristic world Shakman has put together here is stunning."

Killian's only major gripe was with some of the CGI work for Franklin Richards, saying he was not sure "why babies seem to be so tough for animators to get right:"

"I have but one gripe. Like 'Superman,' there are some rough CGI baby moments that might give you nightmares. I don't know why babies seem to be so tough for animators to get right but I’d almost prefer the actors just wrap a football in a blanket and pretend it’s a baby."

The Movie Podcast's Anthony Gagliardi praised the movie for being "simply fantastic" in all caps, saying the team "shines with chemistry & charisma Stan Lee would be proud of." He highlighted The Fantastic Four's visuals while crediting Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm for bringing heart to the role. Overall, he described this as "one of Marvel's best:"

"'The Fantastic Four' is SIMPLY FANTASTIC! Marvel’s first family shines with chemistry & charisma Stan Lee would be proud of. Visually incredible, the FF dazzle from start to finish. Ben Grimm brings the heart. Silver Surfer is perfection. Matt Shakman delivers one of Marvel’s best."

The Fantastic Four delivers "the DEFINITIVE take on Marvel's First Family," as described by The Movie Podcast's Daniel Baptista. Crediting Shakman for "[redefining] a new era of Marvel," he loved how "proudly rooted in the comics" the movie was while putting "gorgeous visuals and incredible performances" at the forefront:

"'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' is INSPIRING and the DEFINITIVE take on Marvel’s First Family. Matt Shakman redefines a new era of Marvel with an adventure that is a COSMIC STORM OF IMAGINATION and a future foundation for the MCU to build upon. It’s a film proudly rooted in the comics and the spirit of the 1960s, brought to life through gorgeous visuals and incredible performances. Michael Giacchino’s score is triumphant and easily his best work in the MCU."

The Hollywood Reporter's Brian Davids kept his review short and sweet by telling fans, "I'm happy to report that Fantastic Four is good."