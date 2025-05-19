Marvel Confirms What We All Suspected About Sue Storm's MCU Superpowers

Marvel officially confirmed Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm's MCU superpowers in The Fantastic Four: First Steps are exactly what one would expect. The Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning actress will be the third to play Invisible Woman in recent years, following in the footsteps of Jessica Alba and Kate Mara.

The director behind the MCU reboot, Matt Shakman, is well versed in bringing powerful female heroes to screens after showing off the true power of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch in WandaVision. Storm won't be the only superpowered lady in The Fantastic Four as Ozark actress Julia Garner will bring to life a female Silver Surfer, aka Shalla-Bal, the Herald of Galactus.

An official LEGO listing for the "Fantastic Four vs. Galactus Construction Figure" set inspired by the upcoming MCU blockbuster confirmed what powers Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm is using in her summer debut.

LEGO

Describing each of the powers used by Marvel's First Family in the LEGO set, the toy manufacturer confirmed that "Invisible Woman has force shields."

This should come as no surprise to anyone, as the ability to create and manipulate force fields is integral to her power set. These are based on psionic, hyperspace-based energy and can be used defensively, offensively, and for levitation, typically in combination with her most famous invisibility powers.

While Invisible Woman uses her force shield powers in the trailers for The Fantastic Four, fans are yet to see her vanish into thin air, with those talents likely being saved for the final trailer or theatrical release.

Marvel Studios

Sue Storm's superpowers will be on display against Galactus and the movie's other villains when The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25.

While Invisible Woman conjures force fields and turns invisible, moviegoers will also see Pedro Pascal's Mr. Fantastic turn stretchy, Joseph Quinn's Human Torch fly in flames, and Ebon Mass-Bachrach's Thing show off his rocky strength.

Sue Storm Is More Powerful Than You Might Think

Marvel Studios

As the "mother" figure of the Fantastic Four, her force shield powers make narrative sense as they help her protect her superhero family. Her paternal duties will be on further display in the 2025 flick as Sue Storm protects not just her teammates, but also the superpowered child she is currently pregnant with.

Storm rarely uses her powers to their full damaging potential, but she is considered one of Marvel's most powerful superheroes. Her force shields have been used to block strong attacks from Ultron, Hulk, and Annihilus, demonstrating her true potential and status as arguably the Fantastic Four's most powerful hero.

Going into The Fantastic Four, Marvel's First Family have been active superheroes for four years, so Storm will be well versed with her powers. One has to wonder how they will develop and possibly grow stronger in the summer blockbuster and next year going into her role in Avengers: Doomsday.