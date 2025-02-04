Marvel Studios is preparing to debut a new foursome of heroes in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and they will require some powerful villains to oppose.

In their three live-action movies so far from Marvel Legacy franchises, the Fantastic Four have taken on Doctor Doom twice and Galactus once.

The Villains of The Fantastic Four: First Steps Explained

Galactus (Confirmed)

Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' main villain will be the legendary Galactus, a massive, cosmic force that feeds on planets. The entity appears to be on a collision course with the alternate Earth featured in the MCU reboot, and many have speculated this world could be eaten by Galactus before the credits roll.

Before the thud of Galactus lands, first comes his Heralds, who help him search for planets to consume. Marvel Studios will introduce a gender-swapped version of his most famous Herald, Silver Surfer, played by Julia Garner.

In The Fantastic Four, the planet eater will be far too giant for any actor to physically embody, towering above skyscrapers. Ralph Ineson, who starred in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Guardians of the Galaxy, and The Green Knight, will provide the voice.

Mole Man (Reported)

Marvel

Cruella, Cobra Kai, and Black Bird actor Paul Walter Hauser was cast in The Fantastic Four in an unknown role. At least that was the case until The InSneider reported the Emmy-winning star will appear as Mole Man, who will be defeated by Marvel's First Family in a big action sequence to open the flick.

Mole Man, aka Harvey Rupert Elder, is the first villain the Fantastic Four faces in Marvel Comics. He is a genius scientist who uses advanced technology to rule over the Moloids and schemes to take over the Earth's surface with them.

Marvel Studios has already begun teasing the inclusion of Mole Man as the set for his Moloid world of Subterranea was seemingly uncovered by explorers in a mine.

Red Ghost (Reported)

Marvel Studios

71-year-old actor John Malkovich has joined the MCU with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and, while his character's identity has been kept officially under wraps, rumors claim he will play Red Ghost, aka Ivan Kragoff.

In Marvel Comics, Kragoff is a Russian scientist who studied Cosmic Rays in the hopes of replicating the accident that gave the Fantastic Four powers. Going by Red Ghost, Kragoff has taken on the heroic family many times, fighting alongside an army of Super-Apes, created with Cosmic Ray expose.

The role is played by Malkovich, who is an Oscar nominee who has appeared in Dangerous Liaisons, Being John Malkovich, and Space Force.

Doctor Doom (Rumor)

Marvel

Fans will be well aware that Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. is coming back to the MCU with Avengers: Doomsday as Doctor Doom, who is, first and foremost, known in Marvel Comics as a Fantastic Four villain.

A rumor from Daniel Richtman stated Doom will appear in The Fantastic Four, to which many have speculated he will only feature in the post-credits scene. That said, further claims from The Cosmic Circus added he and his genius antithesis Reed Richards "don't really interact" in the movie.

As Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is expected to hail from an alternate universe outside the MCU's Earth-616, perhaps that will be the very same retro-future featured in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

A Cosmic Threat

Marvel Studios

During the first trailer for The Fantastic Four, the heroic foursome could be seen looking upon the night skies of New York while hell rained down from space.

Exactly what this mysterious cosmic threat could entail is unclear, as there's every chance it is entangled in the arrival of Galactus or the Silver Surfer.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25.