Robert Downey Jr. is already confirmed to return to the MCU with Avengers: Doomsday, but, according to a new report, he may be back sooner.

Marvel Studios sent shockwaves through Hollywood this summer as Downey Jr. was announced as the MCU's Doctor Doom at San Diego Comic-Con, with the former Iron Man actor set to lead Avengers: Doomsday.

Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU Return Is Coming Sooner Than Expected

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Daniel Richtman, Robert Downey Jr. is set for more MCU appearances as Doctor Doom beyond the two Avengers films set to be released in 2026 and 2027.

The insider stated Downey Jr. will also appear in The Fantastic Four: First Stepps and "potentially some other projects" between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, after which "that'll likely be it for him."

An appearance in The Fantastic Four would bring Downey Jr. back to the MCU in July 2025, just under a year before Doomsday releases in May 2026.

While Doctor Doom has long been a threat to the entire Marvel universe, he is first and foremost a Fantastic Four villain and the antithesis of Reed Richards.

According to a report from The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, Mr. Fantastic and Doctor Doom "don't really interact" in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

He compared their dynamic to Thanos and Tony Stark in Infinity War in that the Avenger was only aware of an anonymous threat coming from space while the Man Titan "knew nearly everything he needed to" about Iron Man.

The Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman confirmed to Collider earlier this year that he had known "for a while" that Downey Jr. had been cast as Doctor Doom as was forced to keep it "under wraps." As the villain is reportedly set to appear in his 2025 MCU movie, it makes sense why he was kept in the loop.

The MCU's Doctor Doom will obviously hail from another universe as that face on Earth-616 already belongs to Iron Man. And as The Fantastic Four is confirmed to take place elsewhere in the Multiverse, it wouldn't be surprising if Doom's home universe was the same as the new first family.

It is unclear whether Robert Downey Jr. will film his scenes shortly before The Fantastic Four wraps principal photography later this year or at a later date. As the Oscar winner will be filming Doomsday for around three months next year, he could shoot his Fantastic Four role then in time for it to release in July.

After all, fans shouldn't expect to see much from Downey Jr. and Doctor Doom next year, after all, Galactus will be the main threat faced in The Fantastic Four. But perhaps his arrival and Multiversal plot will be teased in a post-credits scene after being referenced at various points in the movie.

With under a year to go until The Fantastic Four arrives in theaters next July, fans won't be waiting long to see Downey Jr. back in the MCU and to catch their first look at Doctor Doom. Not to mention, for those moviegoers who don't follow online casting news, his appearance will undoubtedly be a jaw-dropping shock.

In terms of where Doctor Doom could appear between Doomsday and Secret Wars, Spider-Man 4 and Doctor Strange 3 are both on the table. After all, the much-anticipated sequels are among the most likely flicks to release between the Avengers blockbusters and are both expected to have Multiversal connections.

One also has to wonder what the future holds for Doom beyond the Multiverse Saga, as Downey Jr. is unlikely to stick around in the long term. Perhaps fans will finally meet Earth-616's Victor von Doom, played by a different actor, who could develop his own rivalry with Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25, 2025.