New 2025 Fantastic Four Set Video Teases Wild Supervillain Appearance

A set video from 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps hinted at an appearance for one of the craziest villains in Marvel history.

The Fantastic Four is already a landmark outing for Marvel, as the MCU will pit the franchise's new quartet against a comic-accurate take on the supervillain Galactus. Combine that with a potential appearance from Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom, and the film already looks to be an MCU game-changer.

With this being the Fantastic Four's true introduction to Marvel Studios, the franchise finally has the opportunity to utilize this team's extensive rogues gallery in live-action. Now, as seen in a new look at the group's new movie, it appears Marvel is holding nothing back on that front.

2025 Fantastic Four Set Video Hints at Villain Appearance

A new post from X (formerly Twitter) user @UnBoxPHD revealed a massive set piece from Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is due to hit theaters in July 2025.

The video shows a huge underground set, located in Middleton Mine near Derby, England, with tunnels dug into rock along with ledges and stairs. Many believe this will be the MCU's take on Subterranea, which was already confirmed to exist in the movie thanks to a diagram on the pamphlets handed out at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (see below).

In the comics, the ruler of much of Subterranea is the villainous Mole Man, who first appeared in "The Fantastic Four #1" in 1961. Not only was Mole Man the first-ever Fantastic Four villain but he also became the ruler of much of Subterranea during his reign of terror.

Marvel Comic

The full set video can be seen in the post below:

Mole Man's Potential Role in 2025 Fantastic Four Movie

It would not come as a shock to see Marvel Studios use the Fantastic Four's first-ever comic villain in their first efforts as a team in the MCU. It would give them a terrifying ground-level villain to face while also looking at the bigger picture of Galactus and Doctor Doom.

Emmy-winner Paul Walter Hauser is part of The Fantastic Four's top-notch cast of actors, with many thinking he will play this terrifying antagonist. He even teased that his undisclosed role is "in the sort of lexicon and mythology of 'The Fantastic Four' stories," seemingly teasing his important place in MCU lore.

The real question moving forward is just how big a role for Mole Man could be with Galactus and possibly Doctor Doom both also in play. While he may be a smaller threat to deal with in this film alongside those comic giants, Hauser could bring intensity to that role should the rumors be true.

For now, fans simply have to wait to find out more information on what this movie has in store. But with Kevin Feige ranking it as the movie he is most excited to see in the MCU, anticipation is high to see what's officially on the way.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025.