Fans of How to Train Your Dragon, Here's Where You Can See More of Mason Thames

With Universal's big summer blockbuster hit, How to Train Your Dragon, many are discovering, or re-discovering, Mason Thames, the actor behind Hiccup himself. The new movie is incredibly faithful to the original animated film and introduces the timeless tale to new audiences.

Hiccup is but a boy in a viking village whose entire population has been taught to hunt and kill dragons. Once Hiccup meets Toothless, a ruthless Nightfury dragon, and is unable to end his life, he starts to realize that they have it all wrong when it comes to the entire town's presumed mortal enemies.

Gerard Butler, who played Stoick, Hiccup's father, in the original, returns as the same character, but this time in live-action. Additonal members of the cast include Nico Parker (Astrid), Julian Dennison (Fishlegs), Gabriel Howell (Snotlout), and more.

For fans who are dying to see more of Mason Thames onscreen, here are some more films you can find him in, both released and upcoming.

Monster Summer - 2024

Pastime Pictures

Just before How to Train Your Dragon, Mason Thames starred as Noah Reed in Monster Summer, a kid whose big summer fun is interrupted by a scary supernatural threat that is taking the souls of kids around the area.

Starring alongside Thames is Mel Gibson as Gene Carruthers, Julian Lerner as Eugene Wexler, Abby James Witherspoon as Sammy Devers, Noah Cottrell as Ben Driskel, Kevin James (who just starred in the action comedy Guns Up) as Edgar Palmer, and more.

The Direct previously spoke with the cast of the film about their fun, family-friendly horror adventure, which can be read here.

Monster Summer is now available to purchase digitally and on physical media.

Incoming - 2024

Netflix

While Mason Thames has been in a lot of horror projects, his role in Netflix's Incoming was a massive departure from that. Instead, it goes far into an R-rated, high school, coming-of-age comedy.

The story follows Benj Nielsen (Mason Thames) and his friends, Eddie [Ramon Reed) and Connor (Raphel Alejandro), as they navigate their very first high school party. Needless to say, things get crazy, and insane shenanigans ensue.

The Direct previously spoke with Incoming star Raphael Alejandro just after the movie released, where he discussed filming the movie's insanely gross Tesla scene.

Incoming is now streaming on Netflix.

Black Phone - 2021

Universal

2021's Black Phone is the project that truly put Mason Thames on the map. It follows Thames' Finney, a teenage boy who is abducted by The Grabber (Ethan Hawke)—a serial child killer who has been terrorizing the locals.

However, the terrifying killer is only half the story. In the basement that Finney finds himself locked in is a mysterious black rotary phone, one that lets him inexplicably communicate with the ghosts of The Grabber's previous victims.

Black Phone is now available to purchase digitally and on physical media.

Black Phone 2 - October 17, 2025

Universal

With how successful the first Black Phone was, it's no surprise that Universal and Blumhouse wanted to bring the gang back together for another round.

While Black Phone didn't seem to leave much of an opening for Ethan Hawke's Grabber to return. Despite that, this sequel offers a unique yet familiar approach.

Based on the teaser available, Black Phone 2 is turning The Grabber into the modern-day Freddy Kruger, which is no good for Mason Thames' Finney, who survived his first encounter with the killer.

Black Phone 2 is set to hit theaters on October 17, 2025.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 - June 11, 2027

Universal

Months before How to Train Your Dragon even hit theaters, How to Train Your Dragon 2 was announced at CinemaCon 2025. Universal clearly knew how successful the film would be, with critics, audiences, and the box office—all three of which it won over.

The story details of How to Train Your Dragon 2 remain a mystery, but, obviously, it would be safe to assume that it could follow closely to the original animated sequel. That story takes place five years after the first film, and sees the introduction of Hiccup's long-lost mother, alongside the villainous Drago Bludvist and his dragon army.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 is set to premiere in theaters on June 11, 2027.