Star Wars has been a staple of Disney+'s content offerings since the service began in 2019, with The Mandalorian being one of the key shows available at launch. Since then, Lucasfilm has fed an array of Star Wars television series down the pipeline to Disney+. However, the current Star Wars streaming series slate breaks a disappointing record for the studio.

As of now, Ahsoka Season 2 is the only live-action Star Wars television series announced to be in development for Disney+. This marks the first time Lucasfilm has had only one Star Wars live-action show in development since Disney+'s launch in 2019. When the streamer began, it announced that both Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi were in development beyond The Mandalorian. Disney+ has kept a steady slate of Star Wars projects since then, releasing two more seasons of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka's first season, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Andor Season 2, The Book of Boba Fett, and The Acolyte.

Disney+

Now, with Andor ending in Season 2, The Mandalorian transitioning to the big screen with The Mandalorian & Grogu, and no renewals for Skeleton Crew, The Book of Boba Fett, or The Acolyte, the Star Wars slate on Disney+ finds itself pretty thin. Ahsoka Season 2 is well on the way, with filming currently taking place, but beyond this, it's unclear what Disney+'s Star Wars TV slate looks like.

This metric doesn't count the animated Star Wars shows on the Disney+ slate, of which there are still quite a few, including Star Wars: Visions, Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, and Maul - Shadow Lord.

Despite having a dedicated Star Wars Celebration earlier this year in Japan, Disney did not provide any announcements on a new live-action Star Wars series. Instead, the studio promoted theatrical slate and projects like the already-announced Ahsoka Season 2.

What is the Future of Star Wars' Live-Action TV Slate?

Disney+

With no confirmations from Disney or Lucasfilm on where Star Wars' live-action slate is going next, it's an uncertain time for the galaxy far, far away on Disney+. However, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from hinting at some projects that might be in the works.

A recent update suggests that one live-action Star Wars series might not be as dead as once thought. A second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi is rumored to be in development at Disney+ right now, which would continue the story of Ewan McGregor's Jedi master in the time after Revenge of the Sith and before A New Hope. Obi-Wan Kenobi was initially designated as a limited series, but the show's popularity means another season wouldn't be unwelcome and could be an easy win for the studio.

It's also unclear whether The Mandalorian will return for a fourth season after the big-screen release of The Mandalorian & Grogu in 2026. The Mandalorian is easily one of the most successful Star Wars shows on Disney+. If the turnout for the film is positive, it may encourage the studio to channel that popularity back into its streaming series.

Another report from The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year claims that Lost showrunner Carlton Cuse and his son, Nick Cuse, are in development on an announced Star Wars series. Details on the series are being kept a secret, but this does suggest that Lucasfilm is still actively developing its Star Wars TV slate and fans will have more to look forward to after Ahsoka Season 2.