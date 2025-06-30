Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Gets Major Update 3 Years After Season 1 Ended

Obi-Wan Kenobi just got its first potentially major update over three years after its first season came to an end on Disney+. Coming in as Star Wars' third live-action series developed exclusively for Disney+, Obi-Wan Kenobi gave fans a nostalgic look at one of the franchise's most famous legacy characters. While Kenobi's future has been a question mark since then, there may be hope that Star Wars will revisit him again.

A new rumor indicated that a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi is now in development for Lucasfilm. Obi-Wan was originally billed as a limited series for Lucasfilm, giving star Ewan McGregor another chance to portray the character he made famous in Star Wars' prequel trilogy. However, that status may be in line to change, with Lucasfilm and Star Wars hoping to bring another massive hit to Disney+.

While the rumor was shared by scooper Daniel Richtman, he gave no sign of when Obi-Wan Kenobi's second season could go into production or when it would be released on Disney+. There is also no news about who would be included in the cast or what the storyline for this potential Season 2 would be, both of which are more likely to become public once the new season is made official.

Also important to note is that Obi-Wan Kenobi's second season has no guarantee of going into production, as many other Disney-era Star Wars projects have gone into development but not been fully realized. Multiple big-screen efforts from Lucasfilm have been taken off the board in the last couple of years, and with the constant changes in what's come to Disney+, there are no guarantees that fans will see Obi-Wan back for his solo series again.

Released in May 2022, Obi-Wan Kenobi tells the titular Jedi's story 10 years after the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. In it, Obi-Wan provides protection for the young Princess Leia from the Inquisitors and revisits his relationship with his former apprentice, Darth Vader. The show's cast includes Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Vivien Lyra Blair, Kumail Nanjiani, Joel Edgerton, Indira Varma, and more. Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.

What to Expect for Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 (If It Does Happen)

Star Wars

While getting another season of Obi-Wan Kenobi is certainly an exciting prospect, there are still plenty of questions regarding how it will come together. Particularly, with Season 1 being developed as a limited series and described as "The Complete Series" when it was released on physical home media, the show's writers will now have to go to the drawing board to come up with ideas for what could happen in new episodes.

Thankfully, what Obi-Wan has going for it is its relative popularity amongst other live-action Star Wars projects, especially after projects like The Acolyte underperformed critically and financially. Currently, Obi-Wan is still one of the highest-ranking Star Wars shows view-wise, likely meaning fans would welcome another season of action from the famous Jedi.

Currently, Star Wars is somewhat lacking programming long-term, with The Mandalorian coming to an end after The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theaters and projects like The Acolyte and Andor coming to an end this year.

For now, as fans wait for more news on where this show could go if and when Season 2 goes into production, Obi-Wan's potential return should garner plenty of excitement as the hero's legacy continues to live on.