Will Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Happen? Director Shares Update

Deborah Chow, the director for Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Kenobi, commented on a hypothetical Season 2 of the hit Star Wars series.

The Disney+ show finished up last June, but there's still been no active movement on a second season. Ahead of the season finale, however, there were whispers that Season 2 was in the works.

The latest word on the possible continuation came from Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who shared that a second season is "not in active development," but the potential was still there for something to happen "down the road."

Deborah Chow on Kenobi Season 2

Star Wars

While speaking on Deadline's Crew Call podcast, Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow spoke about the likelihood of Ewan McGregor's show getting a Season 2.

Chow admitted that the first set of episodes "was always conceived of as a limited [series]," but "never say never:"

"This was always conceived of as a limited [series], and I'm sure you can tell from the story that it is closed. We did obviously seem to tell one big story. Who knows, there's ten more years before 'A New Hope' starts, so never say never. But for this particular [project], it really was conceived to be a limited [series]."

What Could Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Have in Store?

As Deborah Chow pointed out, there's a large chunk of time between Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1 and A New Hope, meaning there's plenty of opportunity for interesting stories.

For one, perhaps Lucasfilm can orchestrate a crossover between Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cameron Monaghan's Cal Kestis—something fans have been asking for since the recent Disney+ series landed.

One of the biggest dangling threads of the Kenobi show is the future of Moses Ingram's Reva Sevander. Exploring what happened to her and the Inquisitor program as a whole would be a great future story for the franchise.

Of course, there's Obi-Wan himself. Perhaps more Qui-Gon Jinn might be in order as audiences witness the Jedi's late master teaching him how to master his Force ghost abilities.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+.