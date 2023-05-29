Will Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Happen? Director Shares Update

Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, Palpatine, Leia, Qui Gonn Jinn
By Russ Milheim Posted:

Deborah Chow, the director for Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Kenobi, commented on a hypothetical Season 2 of the hit Star Wars series.

The Disney+ show finished up last June, but there's still been no active movement on a second season. Ahead of the season finale, however, there were whispers that Season 2 was in the works.

The latest word on the possible continuation came from Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who shared that a second season is "not in active development," but the potential was still there for something to happen "down the road."

Deborah Chow on Kenobi Season 2

Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader
Star Wars

While speaking on Deadline's Crew Call podcast, Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow spoke about the likelihood of Ewan McGregor's show getting a Season 2.

Chow admitted that the first set of episodes "was always conceived of as a limited [series]," but "never say never:"

"This was always conceived of as a limited [series], and I'm sure you can tell from  the story that it is closed. We did obviously seem to tell one big story. Who knows, there's ten more years before 'A New Hope' starts, so never say never. But for this particular [project], it really was conceived to be a limited [series]."

What Could Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Have in Store?

As Deborah Chow pointed out, there's a large chunk of time between Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1 and A New Hope, meaning there's plenty of opportunity for interesting stories.

For one, perhaps Lucasfilm can orchestrate a crossover between Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cameron Monaghan's Cal Kestis—something fans have been asking for since the recent Disney+ series landed.

One of the biggest dangling threads of the Kenobi show is the future of Moses Ingram's Reva Sevander. Exploring what happened to her and the Inquisitor program as a whole would be a great future story for the franchise.

Of course, there's Obi-Wan himself. Perhaps more Qui-Gon Jinn might be in order as audiences witness the Jedi's late master teaching him how to master his Force ghost abilities.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+.

LATEST NEWS

Disney+ Just Removed 12 Major Movies In First-Ever Content Purge
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Gets Unsurprising Disney+ Episode Count
IMDB Issues Warning Due to Little Mermaid Review Bombing
She-Hulk's MCU Timeline Placement FINALLY Gets Confirmed by Marvel

TRENDING

Will Succession Season 5 Release? HBO Star Gives Promising Update
Disney+ Just Removed a Beloved MCU Show
Disney+'s X-Men Reboot Gets Disappointing Release Update
WandaVision's Agatha Spin-off Receives Lengthy Episode Count (Official)
Spider-Man 2: PlayStation Confirms 9 Villains Set to Appear