Disney+ Calls It Quits With Its First-Ever Star Wars Show (Report)

The first live-action Star Wars show to ever be released reportedly came to an end and won't continue on Disney+. Since its launch in 2019, Disney+ has been the home of multiple live-action Star Wars series such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and Ahsoka. Some shows have received multiple seasons; others were created as limited series.

After years of its status being uncertain, The Mandalorian will reportedly end with Season 3, meaning that Season 4 will not be developed at Disney+. Since The Mandalorian premiered in 2019 on the day that Disney+ launched, Disney is saying goodbye to the first Star Wars show to be released on the platform.

According to insider Daniel Richtman (shared via his Patreon), The Mandalorian Season 4 was shelved because Disney viewed it as a theatrical franchise rather than a TV series. The Mando-centric feature film The Mandalorian and Grogu, which is set to be released on May 22, 2026, seems to have had an impact on The Mandalorian's future, as its success will determine what comes next for Din Djarin and Grogu.

Disney+

Specifically, Richtman revealed that The Mandalorian's story could come to a swift end if The Mandalorian and Grogu is not viewed as successful by Disney. However, if it does succeed, "a sequel will be made." No matter how the film performs financially, though, "there won't be a Season 4 of The Mandalorian:"

"There won’t be a Season 4 of 'The Mandalorian,' but if the movie succeeds, a sequel will be made. However, if it flops, it will serve as the final chapter for Mando and could also put Filoni’s movie at risk."

It is important to remember that The Mandalorian is not the only live-action Star Wars series on Disney+. Just recently, Andor Season 2 was released and saw amazing success in terms of reception from both critics and fans. It has already been confirmed that Ahsoka will be receiving a second season.

Some Star Wars titles on Disney+ are expected to continue, while others have ended, with The Mandalorian joining the latter group.

The Status of Every Star Wars Disney+ Show

The Book of Boba Fett - Not in Development

Disney+

At one time, Disney and Lucasfilm probably had discussions about a second season of The Book of Boba Fett. However, after the series premiered, it did not receive a warm welcome from fans, so no news regarding it receiving a second installment has ever surfaced.

When The Book of Boba Fett first came out, it was marketed as a limited series. That could have always been changed if it had found a lot of success on Disney+, but since it didn't, it is safe to assume that, unlike Boba, it fell into the Sarlaac Pit and will never escape.

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Not in Development

Disney+

Like The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi was originally marketed as a limited series. Kenobi was another series that didn't receive the best reviews, which likely never helped its potential renewal. However, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy mentioned in May 2023 that the show was well-received in the eyes of executives and didn't count out the possibility that it could return at some point.

In August 2023, Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow also admitted that she could see the series continuing for a second season.

Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, Ewan McGregor, has spoken out multiple times about wanting to return as the character. He has even revealed that he has discussed a potential Season 2 with executives. However, Season 2 is not in active development, and there have been no official hints that it will ever come out. But the possibility is always there.

Andor - Not in Development (Completed)

Disney+

Andor is not currently in development at Lucasfilm, and never will be again, because the series was completed with the release of Season 2.

It is worth noting that Andor was originally planned to run for five seasons, but creator Tony Gilroy decided that it would be better as a two-season title.

Ahsoka - In Development

Disney+

Ahsoka Season 1 was watched by many Star Wars fans as it more or less acted as a live-action sequel to Star Wars Rebels.

The show was ultimately seen as a success because Disney greenlit a second installment, which is not only in development but also in production as of writing (take a look at the first behind-the-scenes photo of Ahsoka Season 2 here).

It is unclear if Ahsoka will continue for a third season, but fans can at least travel back to the galaxy (or galaxies since Ahsoka Season 1 introduced a new galaxy) far, far away in Season 2.

The Acolyte - Not in Development (Cancelled)

Disney+

Shortly after The Acolyte completed premiering its first season on Disney+, the show was cancelled. Despite performing extremely well on the platform and being in high demand, the show was poorly received by some Star Wars fans. It was incredibly expensive, ultimately leading to its shelving.

Even executives expressed their desire for the show to be continued, but Disney seems to have made up its mind and will never bring The Acolyte back.

Skeleton Crew - Not in Development

Disney+

Disney and Lucasfilm have not officially commented on the possibility of Skeleton Crew receiving a Season 2, but there is no evidence suggesting that it couldn't. Overall, the show was well-received by many fans, and the introduced characters are expected to be brought back at some point since they are part of the MandoVerse and could appear in Dave Filoni's massive crossover movie.

However, the story told in Skeleton Crew came to a rather satisfying end when Season 1 came to a close. So, it is possible that Disney could leave things where they are, but it is also possible that the show could be renewed at some point.