According to reports, Lucasfilm is developing its seventh multi-season television show on the Disney+ streaming platform. Since the inception of Disney+, Lucasfilm has used the platform to tell multiple stories in the galaxy far, far away. Some of those stories, such as The Mandalorian, have gone on to receive multiple seasons, and have even set up feature films, like The Mandalorian & Grogu.

A report recently surfaced that Lucasfilm and Disney are currently developing a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. After the first season aired in 2022, many thought the show was over and that the story meant to be told had reached its end.

Lucasfilm

However, Ewan McGregor (who played Obi-Wan in the prequel trilogy and in the Disney+ series) continued to express his interest in making a second season, and, as always, with the world of Star Wars, nothing can be ruled out.

With Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 now being in development, it will be the seventh Star Wars Disney+ original series to receive multiple seasons (meaning The Clone Wars, Rebels, and Star Wars: Resistance don't count). Season 1 had its issues, but luckily, Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 may be able to learn a thing or two from the other Star Wars shows that have lasted for more than one installment.

Every Star Wars Disney+ Series to Receive Multiple Seasons

The Mandalorian

Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian is undoubtedly the biggest series Star Wars has brought to Disney+. The first season launched alongside the streaming platform in 2019 (Episode 1 of The Mandalorian came out on the exact same day that Disney+ launched), and since then, two more installments have made their way into the hands of Star Wars fans.

Most fans will agree that The Mandalorian Season 2 was a step up from Season 1. It seemed as though the story was more connected, it followed a tighter narrative, and that there were a lot of stakes involved (especially in that Season 2 finale until it was undone just over a year later).

Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 could definitely look at The Mandalorian Season 2 and improve upon some of its faults. One of the strongest aspects of The Mandalorian is how it utilizes multiple directors throughout the seasons. Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1 only featured one director (Deborah Chow), so the show could benefit from following that same format.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Lucasfilm

The Bad Batch may be an animated series, but it brought the magic of Star Wars storytelling better than some of the live-action projects. While The Mandalorian got better with its second season, The Bad Batch largely stayed on the same line of quality (read about the 10 best episodes of The Bad Batch here).

However, Obi-Wan Kenobi could still take a page or two out of The Bad Batch's playbook. Season 1 of Obi-Wan Kenobi didn't feel that much like a television series. Instead, it seemed more like a six-hour movie that had stopping points every hour.

At the time, Kenobi was supposedly only being developed as an original series, so it being formatted like that wasn't as big of a deal. However, suppose this show is something that is going to last for multiple seasons. In that case, it may be helpful for Lucasfilm to take a more traditional television approach and create true episodes.

Star Wars Visions

Disney+

Visions has already released two seasons on Disney+ with a third on the way (it will be released in October 2025). While Visions may seem drastically different from Obi-Wan Kenobi, there are still some things Obi-Wan could take from it.

It is no secret that Visions is a collection of original Star Wars content. For example, the show features characters, storylines, weapons, and ships that fans didn't even know existed or were possible in the universe.

Even though Obi-Wan Kenobi centers around a well-established character who has been a major part of the franchise since it began in 1977, Season 2 should try to bring some original content into the Star Wars universe. Instead of rehashing yet another conflict between Obi-Wan and Vader, Season 2 could bring entirely new storylines and characters into the galaxy.

Star Wars Tales

Lucasfilm

According to the general audience, the Star Wars Tales series did not improve from Season 1. In total, three seasons of the Disney+ series have been released, and it seems as though most fans agree that Seasons 2 and 3 have not been able to capture the magic of Season 1.

Season 1 told completely unknown stories in the Star Wars universe about characters fans cared a lot about and were very curious about.

For example, it put the downfall of Count Dooku on-screen for the first time and showed exactly how he turned to the Dark Side. Seasons 2 and 3 just didn't do that, and they featured characters that didn't seem as important to the Star Wars story as they used to be.

For example, Morgan Elsbeth was shown with Thrawn in Ahsoka, so fans knew that they had to meet at some point and join forces. Tales of the Empire showcased that, but many fans seemed not to be too interested, because their meeting wasn't something many people wondered about.

Andor

Lucasfilm

Obi-Wan Kenobi could learn a lot from Andor. Although it did not perform well for Disney in terms of viewership and financially, Andor was the most acclaimed Star Wars project since The Empire Strikes Back.

When everything was boiled down, Andor brought four major things to the table: great writing, amazing performances, realism, and relevancy.

If Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 could focus on even three of those things and apply them to Obi-Wan's story, Disney would have another grand slam.

Ahsoka

Lucasfilm

As of writing, Ahsoka is in a similar boat to Obi-Wan Kenobi in that its second season has not been released yet. However, it is currently in production and is expected to be released sometime in 2026.

Only time will tell if Ahsoka Season 2, which will feature four main villains, will be better than its first installment. Season 1 was rather frustrating because it seemed as though there were extremely high highs but also really low lows.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1 felt extremely similar to that at times, so if both shows can just become more consistent with their second seasons, they should be on the right track.