Star Wars' Newest Lightsaber Has a Record-Breaking Blade Count (Photos)

Star Wars is introducing a lightsaber unlike any before it in its next project, Star Wars: Visions Season 3.

Visions is an animated anthology series that allows animation studios from around the world to produce Star Wars short stories that sit outside the canon of the main universe.

This has resulted in some unique stories, characters, and mythology emerging from the Star Wars universe, as filmmakers can get truly creative with Lucasfilm's IP.

Epic New Star Wars Lightsaber Revealed In Visions

The trailer for Star Wars: Visions Season 3 (which releases on Disney+ on October 29, 2025) has previewed a new lightsaber design with a wildly high blade count. The footage introduces a new Sith Lord who wields a contraption capable of holding 13 different lightsaber blades, which is a record for lightsabers in Star Wars so far.

Similar to General Grievous in Episode III - The Revenge of the Sith, the new Sith Lord's robotic device allows for each of the lightsaber arms to work autonomously. It is seen in action in the footage, spinning and attacking at high speeds, making it a formidable weapon.

The new 13-bladed lightsaber will be featured in the episode The Duel: Payback, a sequel to the Season 1 episode The Duel from Kamikaze Douga. The stories are set in an alternate history following a war between the Feudal-Jedi Empire and a renegade sect known as the Sith.

The Duel also featured an innovative new lightsaber. The Sith bandit leader possessed a parasol lightsaber with eight blades, but for the sequel, the studio is upping the ante with a 13-bladed saber.

Other Record-Breaking Lightsabers In Star Wars

Star Wars is no stranger to unique lightsaber designs, with many different and special iterations appearing over the years (such as The Mandalorian's legendary Darksaber).

Before Star Wars: Visions, LEGO Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out held the record for the lightsaber with the highest blade count, depicting Darth Maul with an octo-bladed saber. The main differentiator between this and the one in The Duel is that the LEGO version shows multiple blades emerging from one hilt, rather than individual sabers attached to a parasol device.

Another unique and many-bladed lightsaber is held by Irek Ismaren, a character from the wider Star Wars universe, who had eight lightsabers surgically implanted into his body. Ismaren was the child of Emperor Palpatine and one of his concubines and leaned to the dark side of the Force.

These lightsaber variations have yet to appear in live-action Star Wars canon, likely because they are so difficult to depict in reality. This is part of the charm of Star Wars: Visions, as the animation anthology allows unique ideas, like a 13-bladed lightsaber, to come to life where they would normally be impossible.