Rumors and supposed posters for a Star Wars "What If" Disney+ series releasing in 2024 have been circling on social media. But is there any truth to these claims?

Marvel Studios found success on Disney+ with its own What If...? series that visits other universes under the narration of The Watcher and presents alternate takes on the MCU's 15-year saga of movies and shows.

Star Wars 'What If' Rumors Explained

Posts recently gained traction across social media, namely Facebook, featuring posters for a Star Wars "What If" series. Several of these sharing the rumor have claimed the alleged project is coming to Disney+ in 2024, and have showcased a number of alternate scenarios to go along with it.

For example, one poster questioned, "What If... They Succumed to the Darkside?," with fan-made artwork of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa with red lightsabers in villainous outfits and a logo pulled directly from the MCU's What If...?

Star Wars

Another showed off an Emperor Darth Vader who had defeated Obi-Wan Kenobi, taken down Palpatine, and assumed control of the Galactic Empire.

Star Wars

A third fan-made poster which came without the false 2024 release date showcased Ian McDiarmid's Sheev Palpatine as a Jedi Knight with a green lightsaber, as opposed to the Sith leader he is known to be.

Star Wars

Talk of a Star Wars "What If" series has existed going back many years, but notably since October 2021 when Render Driver shared a fan-made poster that has circled online ever since featuring a Darth Vader alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Tano in Imperial uniform.

Render Driver

While a "What If" series may be something many Star Wars fans are clamoring to see, there is currently no truth to the rumors of one being in development, and all of the posters currently going viral are fan-made or AI artwork.

Even if Lucasfilm were to develop a "What If" show - which there is currently no evidence of - such a project would require years in development, meaning the 2024 release date going around is absolutely false.

The upcoming Star Wars series that are currently in development for release dates across the next few years can be seen below:

Could Star Wars What If Ever Actually Happen?

The MCU delivered it What If...? series through the lens of the Multiverse, as The Watcher overlooked various universes and characters. But Star Wars doesn't really have that luxury, as the Multiverse isn't really a thing in the galaxy far, far away.

Although the sci-fi franchise does have the World Between Worlds - a mystical plane within the force and containing doors that link together every moment across time and space - which could perhaps allow for the "What If" concept in Star Wars.

Star Wars could also simply apply the concept to a series of non-canon episodes, just as it has done recently with the Visions animated anthology show that tells various inconsequential tales across the galaxy.

A "What If" series doesn't currently appear to be on Lucasfilm's schedule, but the idea is certainly intriguing. After all, it would open the doors for fans to finally see countless crazy alternative scenarios they have dreamed of for years.

What if Anakin Skywalker never turned to the dark side? What if Qui-Gon Jinn survived his fight with Darth Maul? What if Luke Skywalker joined Darth Vader? What if Darth Jar Jar actually happened? The possibilities are endless.