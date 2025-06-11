Ahsoka Season 2 Confirmed to Include 4 Star Wars Villains

Ahsoka Season 2 is now confirmed to bring four A-list villains back to the galaxy far, far away and feature them in major ways. When Ahsoka Season 1 first premiered in 2023, it introduced three brand new villains to the Star Wars universe, including Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno's Shin Hati, and Paul Darnell's Marrok. Other bad guys were present throughout the season, such as Diana Lee Inosanto's Morgan Elsbeth, but they were ultimately killed and won't be returning for Season 2.

Ahsoka Season 2 is currently in production and is being helmed by Dave Filoni, who was also credited as the creator and writer for every episode of Season 1. The upcoming installment is expected to be released on Disney+ sometime in 2026.

The upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series is expected to pick up directly after the events of Season 1, which saw Ahsoka and Sabine trapped in an entirely new galaxy that had never been explored in the Star Wars universe before.

Every Main Villain Confirmed to Appear in Ahsoka Season 2

Baylan Skoll

Lucasfilm/Rory McCann

Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll was an original character who debuted in Ahsoka Season 1. Sadly, Stevenson passed away shortly before Season 1 premiered on Disney+, but his legacy as Baylan Skoll will live on as the character was recast.

Game of Thrones star Rory McCann will be picking up the mantle of Baylan Skoll for Ahsoka Season 2. The actor has already begun filming, and some official images of him in costume have already been revealed.

Baylan's Season 2 role is still unknown, but at the end of Season 1, he was seen standing atop a statue of the Father, one of the Mortis gods.

Based on that visual and some bits of information from Dave Filoni, the Mortis gods will factor into Season 2 in some way. Many have theorized that Baylan will be called to the gods, and that is why he left his apprentice at the end of Season 1.

Others have suggested that Season 2 could finally bring Abeloth into Star Wars canon, and that she will be the main villain of Ahsoka Season 2.

Shin Hati

Lucasfilm

Ivanna Sakhno's Shin Hati will be another villain present in Ahsoka Season 2. Like Baylan Skoll, Shin was an original character introduced in Season 1.

Shin acted as Baylan Skoll's apprentice for nearly the entirety of Season 1. However, in the final episode, Baylan essentially left Shin and went out to find a higher power that was calling to him.

Since Thrawn's ship, the Chimaera, left Peridea with Shin still there, she was trapped on the planet like Ahsoka and Sabine.

At the end of Season 1, Shin was featured with a group of local raiders, teasing that she may become some kind of warlord or leader of the raiders' gang in Season 2.

Thrawn

Lucasfilm

Grand Admiral Thrawn finally made his way into a live-action Star Wars project in Ahsoka Season 1. The Chiss leader wasn't present in every episode of Ahsoka Season 1, but Filoni has already confirmed that the Star Wars Rebels villain will have a much bigger role in Season 2.

According to the Ahsoka creator, "half of [Season 2] is a really big battle," and "Thrawn will be involved" in that battle:

"Half of it is a really big battle, there is going to be a war in our Star Wars. Like an all-out throwdown... Because we want that, and Thrawn will be involved, you'll see a lot more of him."

Thrawn was seen at the end of Season 1 making his way back to the Star Wars galaxy with the witches of Dathomir. If all goes according to Thrawn's plan (which it usually does), he and the witches will try to get revenge on the New Republic in Season 2.

Anakin Skywalker

Lucasfilm

Anakin Skywalker may have died on-screen in Return of the Jedi in 1983, but he has still acted as the main villain of the entire franchise for decades after.

In Ahsoka Season 1, Hayden Christensen reprised his role as Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader. He was only present in the World Between Worlds (which also brought some flashbacks to the Clone Wars), but he did play an important role in getting Ahsoka to where she needed to be as a hero.

Christensen has already confirmed that he will return in Ahsoka Season 2. While he is now technically a hero, Christensen teased that Darth Vader could make an appearance in Season 2. Vader was briefly shown in the World Between Worlds in Season 1 as part of a teaching moment to Ahsoka, so the same could happen in Season 2.

