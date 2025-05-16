A hidden connection to Ahsoka Season 2 was included in the Andor Season 2 finale that fans likely missed. While being an integral part of the Star Wars universe, Andor has not featured nearly any fan service or connections to any Star Wars project outside of Rogue One and Star Wars Rebels.

Episode 10 of Andor Season 2 was released as part of the finale arc for the record-breaking Disney+ series, and it featured a major but hidden connection to Ahsoka Season 2 by including the Mortis gods. At the 17:20 mark in the episode, after Stellan Skarsgard's Luthen Rael stabbed himself and was taken to the hospital, the back of his store was being searched by the imperials.

For just a brief moment, one of the items that was being scanned appeared on-screen. The item was a broken stone tablet that featured an open hand and a fist inside multiple circles.

Lucasfilm

This symbol looks almost identical to the mural on the outside of the Jedi Temple on Lothal from Star Wars Rebels, which acted as a gateway to the World Between Worlds, which was also an important element of Ahsoka. The tablet in Andor appeared to feature the open hand of the Father, as well as the closed fist of the Son, just as they appeared on Lothal.

How Luthen's Artifact Connects to Ahsoka Season 2

Lucasfilm

At the end of Ahsoka Season 1, Ray Stevenson's Baylon Skoll (who will be replaced by a Game of Thrones star for Season 2 following Stevenson's tragic passing) could be seen standing on top of a statue that was later revealed to be of the Father.

There were statues of the other Mortis gods present as well, including a full statue of the Son. A statue of the daughter was also showcased, although the head of her statue was missing.

At Star Wars Celebration 2025, Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni confirmed that the Mortis gods would play major roles in Season 2. Specifically, Filoni teased that fans would "get a taste of" the Mortis gods in the upcoming installment:

"The Mortis gods... that's a thing. We'll see. Watch season 2 when it comes out, you'll get a taste of it. You'll get a taste of a lot of things."

Ahsoka Season 1 teased that some kind of ancient power resided on Peridea, prompting Baylan Skoll to seek it out. One of the more popular theories of what Baylan went looking for was Abeloth, also known as the Mother (read more about who Abeloth is and what her powers are here).

Interestingly enough, the artifact in Luthen's possession that appears to be from a potential World Between Worlds gateway also only showed elements of the Father and the Son, just like the statues in Ahsoka Season 1.

It is possible that the Daughter's hand could have also been featured, but it was not shown. So, two recent Star Wars projects have only showcased representations of the Father and the Son, leaving out the Daughter.

As mentioned, the Mortis gods have been confirmed to be a part of Ahsoka Season 2, so that project will likely answer a lot of questions fans have about the symbols of the Force.

Where Did Luthen's Mortis Gods Artifact Come From?

Lucasfilm

As mentioned, the artifact in Luthen's possession in Andor appears to be from a gateway into the World Between Worlds. The gateway that was on Lothal was at the Jedi Temple that featured a full mural of the Ones, which is seemingly the only one.

Ahsoka did enter the World Between Worlds following her duel with Baylan Skoll on Seatos, but she did not enter through a traditional gateway.

However, since Luthen has a similar mural in his possession to the one on the Jedi Temple on Lothal, it is possible there could be another gateway somewhere in the galaxy.

Luthen has revealed at multiple points throughout the series that his artifacts are ancient, so it could have even been found centuries in the past.

Andor is one of the most acclaimed Star Wars projects in history. All episodes are currently streaming on Disney+ and star Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Stellan Skarsgard, and Genevieve O'Reilly.

Ahsoka Season 2 is in production and will star Rosario Dawson as the titular character. It has also been confirmed that the upcoming installment will feature Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker and/or Darth Vader.