Andor Season 2's First Reviews Are In - And Critics Have a Unanimous Reaction

The reviews for Andor Season 2 are in, and the general verdict seems unanimous among critics.

After more than two years since Tony Gilroy's wartime Star Wars epic was heard from on Disney+, the critically acclaimed series is back with even more sci-fi-themed espionage action following the early years of the Rebellion (this time including even more exciting legacy characters and Rogue One tie-ins).

Season 2 is set to debut on Disney+ starting on Tuesday, April 22, releasing three episodes a week through to May 13.

Critics Agree In Andor Season 2 First Reactions

Critics are unanimous in their praise for Andor Season 2, as the show's first reviews make their way online.

Andor Season 1 set a high bar for the second season to meet, and it seems to be doing so with flying colors. The show has earned ringing praise for its multi-layered performances, gripping story, and intense action, picking up on where the last season left off.

Gizmodo entertainment reporter Germain Lussier called the streaming epic "Star Wars at its absolute best:"

"I've seen ALL of 'Andor' Season 2, and it's both Star Wars at its absolute best and a triumph of storytelling in general. I cried, I cheered, I laughed, I gasped. It’s smart, sophisticated, propulsive, entertaining, and hugely resonant. Everything you want & more. It's a miracle."

Critic-at-large Michael J Lee agreed, saying that Andor Season 2 "redefines what love, loyalty, and resistance look like in a galaxy far, far away:"

"'Andor' Season 2 redefines what love, loyalty, and resistance look like in a galaxy far, far away. The writing continues to tell stories of ordinary people while adding another degree of moral complexity, espionage, and political intrigue. Prepare to be wowed!"

Brian Davids from The Hollywood Reporter compared the series to the acclaimed Better Call Saul, dubbing it "one of the most enriching prequels of all time:"

"Joining the ranks of 'Better Call Saul,' 'Andor' is one of the most enriching prequels of all time. It was evident in season one, but it's cemented with season two. It enhances 'Rogue One' and the Original Trilogy, and there's even a cool nod toward 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens.'"

Amon Warmann of the Fade to Black podcast echoed these praises, positing that with Season 2, Andor cements itself as "the standard by which all future Star Wars will be measured:"

"'Andor' Season 2: Episodes 1-5 are good, but it kicks into another gear entirely with episode 6 and rarely lets up. It's the standard by which all future Star Wars will be measured. Superb TV."

Collider's Perri Nemiroff called the show "phenomenal" in her review, adding that Season 2 is "the best season of Star Wars TV I have ever seen:"

"'Andor' Season 2 is phenomenal. Often series reactions are done having seen just a few episodes, but not this time around. I’ve seen the full season and can wholeheartedly say, this is the best season of Star Wars TV I have ever seen."

Author Tara Bennett remarked that the series is now a "top 5 Star Wars [project] ever," raining plaudits upon what it does for Cassian Andor's arc and how it makes Rogue One even more meaningful:

"Can finally talk about how much I LOVE Andor Season 2. More of an ensemble piece this season where the characters, Rebellion & Empire, get deep stories. Diego Luna makes Cassian’s arc even more emotional going into 'Rogue One.' 'Andor' series is top 5 Star Wars ever for me now."

"Andor Season 2 is another tremendous season of TV from Tony Gilroy," Discussing Film editor-in-chief Jacob Fisher wrote in his review:

"'Andor' Season 2 is another tremendous season of TV from Tony Gilroy. Quite structurally & narratively different from S1 but still very effective in creating a devastatingly powerful & heart-breaking Season 2 Diego Luna joins the echelon of top Star Wars performances here easily."

He followed this up by saying he does have "some smaller criticisms," but still thinks there are moments in the series that include some of the "best Star Wars writing potentially ever:"

"The Ghorman storyline especially this season is absolutely gripping all throughout and rivals the Narkina-5 arc for best Star Wars writing potentially ever(?) I do have some smaller criticisms but they’re something I’ll be diving into in my review on Discussing Film next week."

Maggie Lovitt from Collider was similarly positive, noting that the new Star Wars series is "the best Star Wars that has ever existed and will ever exist:"

Social embargo is up and I can finally share that I have seen the entirety of 'Andor.' This is the best Star Wars that has ever existed and will ever exist. I am not being hyperbolic. This series was everything. You’ll see everything I’ve poured into my lengthy review next week, but Diego Luna and the entire cast and crew have created something that will stand the test of time. Timely, heartbreaking, inspiring, perfect. Thank you Tony Gilroy for making this series, and blessing us all with impeccable storytelling. I wish I could fully express how much 'Andor' and this corner of the universe means to me. But it means everything to me."

Chiming in on how well Andor Season 2 sets up the stories that come after, Fandango's Erik Davis lamented that the show "sets up that film and expands upon the characters and stakes in some emotional ways:"

"I have watched the entire second season of 'Andor' and it is as good, if not better than the first. From an epic opening Tie Fighter heist to a finale that left me in tears, this show has it all. Hang on cause the last six eps are all bangers. Absolutely loved it. Be prepared to want to watch 'Rogue One' immediately after finishing 'Andor' - it truly sets up that film and expands upon the characters and stakes in some emotional ways. Just getting to watch Andor and K2 on a mission again meant everything to me. The cast crushes it. The sets are incredible. Star Wars fans will adore this and all the classic lore explored. Big recommend for me!"

Laughing Place called the series a "masterpiece" in their review, being yet another ringing endorsement for the Tony Gilroy-created streaming series:

"We've seen the full second season of 'Andor,' and I believe overall it will be remembered as a masterpiece, with some minor nitpicks as a Star Wars fan. The final six episodes especially will have viewers glued to their seats with intrigue and suspense. Full review coming Monday."

And Eric Goldman described the series as "notably intense," "thoughtful," and "feels topical in ways that are both powerful and sometimes heartbreaking:"

"'Andor' Season 2 continues a notably intense, thoughtful take on Star Wars that feels topical in ways that are both powerful and sometimes heartbreaking. Hurtling through 4 years of story in 12 episodes does make some aspects disjointed at times, but the show's core remains strong."

The Direct's very own Russ Milheim and Aeron Eclarinal also shared their thoughts on the chance to watch Andor Season 2 early. In Milheim's review, he praised the series for being a "satisfying resolution" to this era of Star Wars storytelling and featuring some "immaculate performances:"

"I’ve seen all of 'Andor 'Season 2—It’s (far) out of this galaxy. Act 1 is weaker, Act 2 is great, and Acts 3 & 4 are fantastic and easily the best of the show. It provides a satisfying resolution, immaculate performances, and some incredibly important moments for the franchise."

As for Eclarinal, he was similarly glowing, calling it "one of Star Wars' best:"

"I watched the first three episodes of 'Andor' Season 2 & it was incredible, compelling, and politically intriguing. While it embraced the slow-burn approach, the story organically evolved into a satisfying resolution that made me love the characters more. Definitely one of Star Wars' best!"

