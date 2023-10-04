Star Wars' Abeloth Explained: Who Is Ahsoka's Mortis God?

Did the Season 1 finale of Ahsoka just tease the biggest coming threat that Star Wars has ever seen?

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Episode 8 of Ahsoka.

Near the end of Episode 8 of Disney+'s Ahsoka, Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll was seen standing atop a statue of the Father, a character that first appeared in Star Wars canon in The Clone Wars during the Mortis arc.

To the right of the structure representing the Father was another statue, but this one depicted the Son, who is the embodiment of the Dark Side of the Force.

However, interestingly enough, Baylan was actually standing on the outstretched hand of the Father, and once the camera was far enough away to give fans a good look at the full statue, it was revealed that the Father was pointing at something.

Some fans theorized that the above-mentioned scene in the Season 1 finale could be teasing and/or setting up the arrival of one of the most insane and powerful characters in all of Star Wars history - Abeloth.

Who Is Star Wars' Abeloth?

Abeloth is a character that has only appeared in Star Wars Legends as of this writing.

She started out as a servant to the Ones (the Father, the Daughter, and the Son) on their home planet, and after growing increasingly close to each of them, Abeloth eventually became the Mother.

However, unlike the Ones, Abeloth was not immortal.

To fix this problem, she drank from the Font of Power and bathed in the Pool of Knowledge, both of which were forbidden.

For reference, the Font of Power was a particular fountain that was extremely strong with the Force - particularly the dark side. Anyone who drank from the Font was said to be granted unlimited power over both the past and the future.

The Son continuously drank from this source of power which is one reason that he was able to have the amount of dark side power that he did.

The Pool of Knowledge was similar in the fact that it would also give whoever bathed in it limitless knowledge about anything and everything.

This pool was often bathed in by the Daughter in direct opposition to her brother, the Son.

As a result of both drinking from the Font of Power and bathing in the Pool of Knowledge, the Mother gained unspeakable powers and was transformed into the frighteningly evil dark side entity known as Abeloth.

This horrified even her own family, the Ones, who then left the planet that they were all on for another place known as Mortis.

The Father in particular realized what would happen if Abeloth were to roam the galaxy, so he, the Son, and the Daughter were able to imprison her on a planet inside the Maw.

Being immortal gods in a sense, they never had to worry about Abeloth being freed as long as they were still alive.

However, once the three of them perished during the Clone Wars, everything changed.

In Legends, Abeloth was eventually awoken by Jacen Solo (who was actually Darth Caedus at that time as he had already turned to the dark side), one of the children of Han Solo and Leia Organa Solo.

Jacen didn't intentionally wake Abeloth, but since he was so caught up in his war against the Jedi, Abeloth was able to escape her planet and make her way into the greater galaxy, beginning her reign of terror.

After some time, Abeloth was eventually killed at the hands of Luke Skywalker. However, no one ever knew if she was ever truly dead, though, and even Luke always suspected that she could one day make a return.

How Could Abeloth Be Brought Into Star Wars Canon?

When Baylan stood on the outstretched arm of the statue of the Father, he was clearly looking toward where it was pointing.

It is entirely possible that the statue is pointing at where Abeloth is currently imprisoned, meaning that Baylan could be heading there to unknowingly unleash her.

Just as Jacen Solo awakened Abeloth in Star Wars Legends, perhaps the combination of the Great Mothers, Thrawn, Ezra, Sabine, Ahsoka, Baylan, and Shin made a big enough splash in the Force to awaken Abeloth in canon.

After all, Baylan said something was calling to him. Seeing as how the Father and the Son are both dead, it could very well be Abeloth's voice that he heard.

Since she was imprisoned in Legends until the Ones all died, that could be the same case in canon. After they were killed on Mortis, maybe Abeloth's chains on Peridea were annihilated, and she just needed some big disturbance in the Force to awaken her.

Since Peridea is in an entirely new galaxy, it is possible that an entire batch of new stories could take place there with Abeloth serving as the main antagonist.

It is important to note that if that is true, she will undoubtedly be the most powerful force that the Star Wars universe has ever seen (yes, more powerful than Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, or Emperor Palpatine).

Abeloth's existence on Peridea would also explain exactly why the planet is seemingly a wasteland. She is such a powerful dark side entity that she literally destroys everything that she comes into contact with.

The only reason that the Great Mothers, Thrawn, Ezra, and the Noti were able to survive was because she has probably been imprisoned this entire time.

It would also make sense for the Ones to choose Peridea as the place to hold her. Since the Star Wars galaxy is so important and so rich in the Force, they wouldn't want her anywhere near there.

It is also possible that Abeloth could ultimately escape Peridea and make her way to the Star Wars galaxy. Perhaps that is what Disney and Lucasfilm have planned for what will come after the sequel trilogy in the timeline.

Her being able to travel all the way to the Star Wars galaxy would further prove just how powerful and dangerous she is, especially considering how some of the most powerful Force users such as Ahsoka had so much trouble even locating Peridea, much less getting there.

At this point, all fingers (including the Father's (literally)) point toward Abeloth being imprisoned on Peridea. If she truly is, then anyone in her path should be more than afraid of what is to come.

Could Abeloth Terrorize the MandoVerse?

Even though it is incredibly likely that Abeloth could be the main villain of the galaxy that Peridea is in, it is also just as likely that she could be released and serve as the true antagonist of the MandoVerse.

All signs previously pointed at Thrawn being the big bad, but Disney and Lucasfilm may be using that as a distraction to bring in someone even more dangerous.

Abeloth would definitely fit that bill, and seeing as how there is still a bit of time before Dave Filoni's MandoVerse movie comes into play, Abeloth could be that character.

Assuming that Ahsoka will be renewed for Season 2, it is possible that that installment could take place solely on Peridea.

Baylan would be brought back (but would tragically have to be recast due to the passing of Ray Stevenson), as well as Shin, Ahsoka, and Sabine, and after Baylan freed Abeloth, they would all have to try to fight her off after realizing how dangerous she is.

They would obviously fail in this task, however, and Abeloth would be able to journey to the Star Wars galaxy, where anyone and everyone that has been featured on-screen within the MandoVerse would have to band together to stop her.

This could potentially even feature a team-up between Thrawn's Imperial remnant and the galaxy's heroes, as Abeloth would have no interest whatsoever in being a part of an empire or a republic.

Thrawn would also realize just how big of a threat she would be especially to his Chiss Ascendancy, and he would likely be completely on board with joining forces with the New Republic to stop her.

Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+.