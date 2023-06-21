Will Ahsoka Appear In Dave Filoni's Star Wars Movie? Rosario Dawson Teases Hopes for Future

Ahsoka's Rosario Dawson just teased her hopes to be included in Dave Filoni's big Star Wars MandoVerse crossover movie.

The project was first announced at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year. It will act as a culminating event for The Mandalorian and all the other storylines going on at the same point in the timeline—which also includes The Book of Boba Fett, Skeleton Crew, and Ahsoka.

Besides that, not much is known. The film wasn't even given an official release window.

Whenever it does come to fruition, the actress behind the live-action Ahsoka Tano is looking to be there alongside Filoni.

Rosario Dawson Praises Dave Filoni

Star Wars

In an interview with GamesRadar, Ahsoka actress Rosario Dawson talked about her time working alongside Dave Filoni, the man responsible for the upcoming MandoVerse crossover film.

The actress admitted that before her time with Star Wars, she "loved him as a fan

"I really marvel at Dave's journey, and I'm so happy for him and proud of him... I've loved him as a fan, and now, having had the chance to be on set with him daily and work with him, and pick his brain, and him being my own personal encyclopedia for everything Star Wars and beyond – it's just been a marvel."

Dawson went on to offer extremely high praise for the filmmaker, declaring that she thinks Filoni is "one of the greatest [she's] ever worked with in this medium and in this space" and she "[hopes] that he continues to bring Ahsoka along," including his upcoming movie:

"I think [Filoni is] one of the greatest I've ever worked with in this medium and in this space... And I hope that he continues to bring Ahsoka along. Because he's been very loyal to her over the years, and she to him. That's not going away anytime soon. So any kind of way and iteration that I can keep working with Dave, and being inspired by him, and challenging him when I can – it would be awesome."

What Does the Future Hold in Store for Ahsoka?

With how important Ahsoka seems to be for the overall storyline of Star Wars, Rosario Dawson should expect to be around for a long while.

It's hard to see a future where Dave Filoni's film doesn't include Ahsoka Tano.

Her upcoming show will also see Lars Mikkelsen's Thrawn as its main villain. It's likely this will only be the beginning for the Chiss, who could easily be fated to become the big bad for Dave Filoni's Star Wars film.

After all, Filoni himself admitted that in his eyes, Thrawn is definitely the big bad of the New Republic Era. He also added how he feels "fortunate to have that character" in the first place.

Thankfully, fans don't have to wait much longer to be reunited with both Ahsoka and Thrawn. Her series, which is also basically a direct sequel to the animated Star Wars Rebels, debuts on August 21 on Disney+.