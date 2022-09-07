Ahsoka Disney+ Show Receives ‘Amazing’ Update From Lead Star

After Season 3 of The Mandalorian kicks off Star Wars' Disney+ programming in 2023, Rosario Dawson will revisit her fan-favorite role as Ahsoka Tano in her own new solo series. This new entry has steadily been making progress towards completing its production schedule, although there are still no signs pointing to when exactly Ahsoka will make its streaming debut in 2023.

Even with some mystery surrounding Ahsoka's ultimate arrival, its stars and crew members have spoken glowingly about the process behind bringing it to life. Show creator and Star Wars executive producer Dave Filoni even described it as a "religious experience" when he saw one of the show's episodes put together, a particularly big moment for him after developing Ahsoka in the animated sphere.

While select fans saw that first footage unveiled as a part of Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California, there haven't been many updates from the set since that expo took place. Now, the show's leading star has gotten fans up to speed on where Ahsoka is with production, sharing some amazing insight into her work with the new series.

Rosario Dawson Shares Amazing Ahsoka Update

Ahsoka Tano actress Rosario Dawson spoke with Collider about the progress she and the Star Wars team have made on Lucasfilm's Ahsoka, which is set to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2023.

When asked if the team had started filming, Dawson confirmed that production started on May 9, which was actually her birthday as well. She even confirmed that the team is only "a couple months shy" of completing filming:

“Oh yeah, we started filming on my birthday, May 9, and we’re just a couple months shy of finishing, so…”

When asked about the directors and crew she gets to work with, Dawson admitted that she couldn't say much, but confirmed that everybody is "really excited" about everything happening. She noted how everything's running like "a well-oiled machine" thanks to everything set up by The Mandalorian, praising the team for the "dedication and heart" that's going into the story:

“Again like, I don’t know if I’m allowed to say any of that stuff. But I do have to say, it feels really really special. Like everyone is really excited about it. Dave [Filoni] has been wanting to tell the story for a while. And everyone’s just really showing up and out. Like a lot of blood, sweat, and tears going into this and it feels like… You know what’s interesting is that, because of Mando, everyone’s really great at making Star Wars, you know? Like… it’s a well-oiled machine in a different kind of way, you know? And there’s a familiarity between all the different departments, which is super interesting, because I’ve only experienced that again on like a Spike Lee joint, or you know a View Askewniverse project, because there’s just such a family kind of element to it. And that’s what it feels like on set, so that’s special. Because, you know, it’s hard what we’re doing and… it’s really coming together really beautifully. There’s a lot of dedication and heart going into it and we know the expectations, so we’re loving it so far. So I can just say we’re enjoying ourselves.”

Dawson also spoke with Screen Rant, confirming again that the show has only a couple of months left to film. She also described the experience as "super amazing," which she doesn't use lightly to describe anything:

“Yes, we’re still filming it right now. We just have a couple months left. It’s going great. It’s really amazing learning martial arts in my 40s. [Laughs] It’s super amazing, and I don’t use that word very lightly. My grandmother used to say, ‘Amazing is two blue horses,’ if you ever said something was amazing. Because it’d be like, ‘No, amazing is two blue horses. That pizza slice probably isn’t amazing.’”

Dawson Ready for Fans to See Ahsoka Again

The Direct

Rosario Dawson has been nothing but complimentary about her time working on Ahsoka, speaking over the summer about what she's most excited to see come to fruition with this new series. This new update teases just how close fans are to seeing some of that work, with filming likely to finish sometime in November or close to that time.

This show will have the incredible opportunity to dive even further into Ahsoka's animated adventures, including the search for Ezra Bridger and an eventual rematch with Grand Admiral Thrawn. Combine that with her experiences in the live-action realm alongside Mando, Luke Skywalker, and others, and the stage is set for an incredibly deep look at this character's life as the leading character.

With filming set to finish by the end of the year, the next stage will be a few months of post-production and editing as fans wait for more information on Ahsoka's release date. This likely won't be until at least April or May 2023, with The Mandalorian Season 3 beginning in February, although the time is drawing nearer for Ms. Tano to jump back into the fray.

Ahsoka will debut on Disney+ sometime in 2023.