The Mandalorian Crossover Movie: 4 Star Wars Actors React to Potential Roles

At least four Star Wars actors recently commented on their possible involvement in Dave Filoni's big MandoVerse crossover movie.

The highly anticipated project was first announced at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, bringing together the story being told in Disney+ series like The Mandalorian. Sadly, no further details were given—besides its focus on the brewing conflict between the New Republic and the remnants of the Empire.

This also means that fans don't know who they should expect to appear in the massive event film. Though, it seems the actors themselves are in the same boat.

Star Wars Actors Speak on the MandoVerse Movie

Rosario Dawson - Ahsoka

If there's anyone who is a surefire attendee of Dave Filoni's big MandoVerse movie, aside from The Mandalorian himself, it's Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka. Though, she's successfully managed to keep any information she might have about it on the down low.

In an interview with GamesRadar, the actress exclaimed that "it's just been a marvel" working with Filoni:

"I really marvel at Dave's journey, and I'm so happy for him and proud of him... I've loved him as a fan, and now, having had the chance to be on set with him daily and work with him, and pick his brain, and him being my own personal encyclopedia for everything Star Wars and beyond – it's just been a marvel."

Dawson reiterated how "it would be awesome" to continue working with Filoni any chance she got, and that she hopes the filmmaker "continues to bring Ahsoka along:"

"I think he's one of the greatest I've ever worked with in this medium and in this space. And I hope that he continues to bring Ahsoka along. Because he's been very loyal to her over the years, and she to him. That's not going away any time soon. So any kind of way and iteration that I can keep working with Dave, and being inspired by him, and challenging him when I can – it would be awesome."

Natasha Liu Bordizzo - Sabine

Fans will be able to see Natasha Liu Bordizzo suit up as Sabine for the first time in just over a month when Ahsoka starts up, but when will she appear after that?

With how big a role she seems to have alongside Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka in the upcoming show, it seems like a logical step to keep her in the spotlight for Filoni's theatrical outing.

While speaking to GamesRadar, the actress did confirm that she "[has] no idea what's going on with [the MandoVerse movie]:"

"When I heard they were doing the movie, at Celebration in London [in April], I was like, 'Maybe one day I'll find out whether I'm a part of that!'... This is one of those times when I can so happily tell you I have no idea what's going on with that. I'm happy not to, because that way I don't have to lie to you!'"

Carl Weathers - Greef Carga

Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Carga in The Mandalorian, briefly talked about the possibility of joining Dave Filoni's crossover in an interview with The Wrap.

The actor plainly stated that he'd rather "not bother [Filoni]," instead waiting to see if he'll eventually get asked naturally:

"I would not bother [Filoni] with that at all. And it’s simple. Who wants to be rejected? I don’t want to ask for rejection. Better to not be in it and just roll with that than to, 'May I have some more please, sir?'”

Katee Sackoff - Bo-Katan Kryze

With Bo-Katan Kryze all but becoming the main character in The Mandalorian's third season, she seems like a prime candidate to partake in the crossover festivities.

Katee Sackoff hasn't said much about the idea, but alongside Carl Weathers in the above interview with The Wrap, she noted that Lucasfilm "know[s] how much we all want to be a part of it:"

"If my phone rings, great, if not, they know how much we all want to be a part of it."

Who Else Might Join the MandoVerse Movie?

All four of those actors feel like guarantees for Dave Filoni's MandoVerse crossover event. But since the movie doesn't even have an estimated release window, it's not surprising that nobody seems to know what's up with it.

One character who should also be considered a certainty is Lars Mikkelsen's Thrawn. The big blue bad Chiss first appeared on screens in Star Wars: Rebels but was featured as a villain in multiple stories (such as the beloved Heir to the Empire books) before his animated debut.

Now, he's set to be the key villain for Ahsoka, a role that'll likely extend into Filoni's film.

Then there's also Star Wars Skeleton Crew, whose cast of new characters will be in the perfect spot to get incorporated into a larger storyline after their show's first season. Star Wars producer Jon Favreau basically all but confirmed the integration of the new project with the broader franchise while talking with Entertainment Weekly.

Hopefully, the big crossover event actually happens, unlike the last few Star Wars films in development.

In the meantime, fans should look forward to Ahsoka when it starts airing weekly episodes on August 21.