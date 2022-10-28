The Mandalorian Producer Hints at 1 Major Crossover In Season 4

The Mandalorian jump-started the Star Wars franchise when it was dying, thanks to the reception of The Rise of Skywalker. It’s now become the flagship project in the franchise and has been responsible for several spin-offs set in the same timeframe.

But what fans haven’t seen is any major crossovers between the individual series. The closest audiences have come was the involvement of Boba Fett and Ahsoka, but that was before they both had their own shows—so it doesn’t fully count.

So, when might two series collide in a bigger way?

One possibility could be with the Jude Law-starring Star Wars show Skeleton Crew. Before the project was officially announced, many people thought it was going to be a High Republic-based show—along the same lines as The Acolyte. Instead, this new project has been rumored to be in a similar vein as Stranger Things.

More importantly, the show is also set in the same timeframe as The Mandalorian. Could fans expect a crossover between these two shows sooner rather than later?

According to Jon Favreau, that’s a very real possibility.

Future Mandalorian Crossovers

Star Wars

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Star Wars creatives Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni talked about Skeleton Crew and what it means for other shows like The Mandalorian.

Favreau noted how he’ll be writing The Mandalorian's fourth season, and “all three new characters” will be available for him to use:

“…So to have this young, Amblin-feeling movie with young people seeing it for the first time, who grew up in the Star Wars world, and are exposed to adventure, the puppets, the costumes, the visuals, the world that’s being expanded upon. And now, I get to write the next season of The Mandalorian with all these new characters, and new locations, and new creatures, so it just keeps adding more and more, and so, where there’s this cohesive group of stories that are being told thanks to all these filmmakers that are contributing.”

From those words, it sure does seem like the creative is saying that he’s able (and plans) to make characters and other elements he’s referring to part of the upcoming Skeleton Crew show.

This would make sense, seeing as Jude Law’s new project also takes place at a similar point on the Star Wars timeline as The Mandalorian.

Dave Filoni, the writer and director of Ahsoka, added that they “have the greatest toy box in the world:”

“You know, we have the greatest toy box in the world in Star Wars and so many great characters… I think the challenge is actually not when you start, it’s where we are now, so many seasons in with Mando. So we don’t just have Star Wars history and lore that came before us, we have our own that have been built upon, say just the Mandalorians, and the culture of wearing helmets, and not helmets, and how do those things intersect, which has become a big story point.”

Mando’s World is Expanding

Back when Lucasfilm announced its slate of Star Wars Disney+ series’, the company also teased how there would be a bit of culmination to all the stories they were working on in that post-Return of the Jedi Era.

As of now, they haven’t quite followed through with that sentiment. However, with the above interpretation of Favreau, it seems like they might be taking the first steps in that direction.

Skeleton Crew sounds like it might be the perfect place to start those crossovers. After all, it does have Jude Law in a leading role, and more of him is never a bad thing.



But, if the cast of the upcoming is included in the journey, will it be a quick episode, or might they play a larger role?

Fans will have to wait to find out. Hopefully, a trailer for Skeleton Crew will drop sooner rather than later, so audiences can what this new cast is all about.