New Mandalorian Spin-off Show In Development With Jon Favreau (Rumor)

The interconnected slate of Star Wars Disney+ shows centered around The Mandalorian could be expanding in the near future, with rumors of a new project in the works.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni started the MandoVerse in 2019 with the release of Season 1 of The Mandalorian. The story continued in the show's Season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett spin-off and is expected to spread out even wider with the premieres of Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew in 2023.

At Star Wars Celebration 2022 in Anaheim, California, Favreau teased that there would be an inevitable crossover event between all of the Disney+ series that he and Filoni are overseeing.

However, it seems as though that will have to wait for the time being due to a rumor that another spin-off is in early development and has yet to be announced.

New Star Wars Show Reportedly in Development

Star Wars

According to entertainment insider Daniel Richtman via Patreon, The Mandalorian producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are in the early stages of developing yet another spin-off series that will be connected to the MandoVerse.

According to the rumor, the project is currently codenamed "Ghost Track 17." There are no specific details regarding the contents of the series nor the exact time period in which it will take place.

What Will This Mando Spin-off Actually Be About?

The MandoVerse is something that Lucasfilm has put a lot of focus on since The Mandalorian saw instant success in 2019. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have spent a huge amount of time and effort building out the story through different Disney+ projects, and if this rumor is true, they have no plans to slow down anytime soon.

The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew will all eventually connect a massive ensemble of characters in the post-Return of the Jedi era. So what could another series potentially bring to the table?

Disney and Lucasfilm previously had plans for a Gina Carano-led show titled Rangers of the New Republic to take place in the MandoVerse, but it was quickly scrapped after the actress was fired.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy stated in the past that Rangers would more than likely never see the light of day, and the stories would "figure into future episodes" of The Mandalorian instead.

Katee Sackhoff, the actress that portrays Bo-Katan Kryze, stated in the past that she would be interested in leading a spin-off focused on her character.

The trailer for Season 3 of The Mandalorian teased that Bo-Katan will be a major playing piece in the overall story, so there is a possibility that her character could be further explored in a series of its own.

Ahsoka is going to serve as a follow-up to Star Wars Rebels and feature many characters from the animated series. Codenames for projects that are in development are generally fairly cryptic, but it is notable that Ghost is part of the codename for the rumored series since the Ghost VCX 100 light freighter was the main ship seen in Rebels.

It is possible that Lucasfilm would like to follow through with making a sequel to Rebels that was already teased in previous years, with Ahsoka merely bridging the gap between the animated 2014 show and the live-action sequel.